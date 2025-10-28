The Biggest Takeaways From Tommy Lloyd Following Arizona's Win Monday
Arizona men's basketball defeated Embry-Riddle 113-42 in its final exhibition game before the official start of the regular season next week.
The Wildcats out-rebounded Embry-Riddle 58-15 and forced 18 turnovers defensively. They also recorded 10 steals and four blocks.
After not playing in the exhibition game against Saint Mary's, Tobe Awaka led Arizona in scoring with 18 points to go along with 14 rebounds across 21 minutes played. He was one of only two players to play at least 20 minutes (Dwayne Aristode) for the Wildcats, with 16 different players seeing the court for the Wildcats.
Here are some takeaways from coach Tommy Lloyd after the win.
On the starting lineup:
Lloyd: "I knew that was going to be the first question. Just trying to get different guys some opportunities. We're not a program that really worries about who the starters are, so I just thought it was an opportunity to get some guys some different minutes. Obviously, Tobe did not play last game, so I wanted to get him some early minutes.
I wanted to get Brayden (Burries) some minutes at that point guard early, but nothing much more than that."
On the confidence in the freshman class going into the season:
Lloyd: "I feel great. I feel right where we need to be. Obviously I know we have a huge challenge coming up next week. I don't think the success of our season or Florida's season is dependent on one game on November 3, but I think it's a great opportunity for both programs to get out there and really learn about themselves.
Every season is its own journey and we've kind of gotten through the initial stages. Now, it's time to play some games that count in the standings. I'm excited. I feel good where we're at and if we don't play good on Monday, I'm still going to feel okay. We're going to learn from everything that we do and our goal is to get better week-by-week and game-by-game."
On what Evan Nelson brings to the team:
Lloyd: "Evan is experienced. He is obviously an older guy. He has a lot of experience, but I think it's a great story that you talk about a local kid who grew up idolizing Arizona basketball... I know every day he comes to practice, he really understands and values what it means to put that Arizona jersey on. I think that's important and is a good culture driver for us. Evan is a good player in his own right, so I think he's going to have some really special moments this year."
