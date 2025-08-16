Arizona Wildcats Bold Training Camp Observations
Arizona football is officially BACK in action and the long offseason is finally coming to an end as the Wildcats have opened up their 2025 training camp to get things geared up for the season with the team set to face Hawaii on Aug. 30 at home at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the WIldcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
The energy at practice was high, loud and the pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
Three Observations
Gio Richardson
- One of the most underrated recruits of the 2025 recruiting cycle was three-star receiver Gio Richardson, who helped put Basha football on the map but suffered a serious injury his final year in high school that kept him out of spring football for Arizona.
- Since recovering from the injury, Richardson has been getting better each day of training camp and has been one of the best freshmen on the Wildcats’ roster.
- Richardson has torched the defensive units the last couple of days in camp and has proven to be one of the better options out in space for Doege in his offensive scheme. He has gone from seeing little time with the second unit to being a major part of the first team rotation of receivers.
Michael Wooten
- One transfer from last season was tackle Michael Wooten, who came to Tucson from the Ducks and due to injuries on the team saw playing time down the stretch of the season. Wooten struggled in those games and really couldn’t hold his own against high-level Power 4 opponents.
- Although he is still in the development process, Wooten has clearly improved his game and has become more mobile and has done a better job in the passing game by protecting his quarterback. Still, he has a little ways til you can call him a reliable starting Power 4 tackle but is making massive strides.
Danny Gonzales
- From the very first time defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales stepped foot on Arizona’s campus he has brought energy to the coaching staff. Now as the top defensive coach that energy has been elevated to another level and is rubbing off on the team and his unit.
- Gonzales is going to be a very creative defensive coordinator this season for Arizona that will be aggressive in what he throws at opposing offenses. The Wildcats will be playing with high energy and a purpose to get into the backfield and create havoc.
