Arizona Pitcher Signs with his MLB Franchise
Arizona baseball under Chip Hale had been bounced in regional play all three seasons and really had been close to making a super regional during that time. And despite ending the regular season by losing five out of its last eight games, the Wildcats were able to get hot and make a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
The starting rotation will have talent coming back in Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowski set to take on bigger roles after ending the season on a high note with the two combining for 11 innings of work in the CWS while striking out 11 batters while giving up just five runs.
The postseason success for Arizona was followed with the program seeing nine players selected in the 2025 MLB Drafted, which was highlighted by stars Brendan Summerhill, Aaron Walton and Mason White all going in the first fourth rounds.
However, another Wildcats was drafted in pitcher Raul Garayzar, who was taken in the 19th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
On Garayzar’s Instagram, he posted a photo of him signing with the Diamondbacks becoming the third Wildcat to sign with their new team. However, the details of his contract are unknown at this point in time.
This past season, Garayzar saw time as a starter and in the bullpen making eight starts out of his 21 appearances on the year.
In those 21 appearnaces, Garayzar posted a 2.81 ERA in 57 ⅔ innings of work where he totaled 46 strikeouts to his 19 walks. Overall, he finished with a 2-0 record and was a major arm for the Wildcats.
In his 57 ⅔ innings of work, Garayzar gave up 18 earned runs on 49 hits with eight of those being a home run blast.
Arizona has been able to add players through the transfer portal and has thus far seen eight players commit to the program as Hale tries to fill the holes left on the roster from the 2025 season.
