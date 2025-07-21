Arizona's Easton Breyfogle Ready for Larger Role
Arizona baseball under Chip Hale had been bounced in regional play all three seasons and really had been close to making a super regional during that time. And despite ending the regular season by losing five out of its last eight games, the Wildcats were able to get hot and make a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
Leading the offensive charge for Arizona was shortstop Mason White, who posted a team-high 20 home runs while driving in 73 runs and batting .327 on the season. During the NCAA postseason, White hit four home runs, drove in seven RBIs and racked up eight hits.
From that team, Arizona lost a lot of talent in its starting lineup to the MLB Draft and saw its top three batters in WHite, Brendan Summerhill and Aaron Walton go in the first four rounds of the draft.
So, Hale will be looking for new faces of the program to emerge from within, or one of the seven transfers to shine in the desert.
However, last season, outfielder Easton Breyfogle was able to play in 53 games for the Wildcats where he totaled 172 at-bats as he found his way in the starting lineup.
In those 172 ABs, Breyfogle hit .244 while smacking in five home runs and driving in 31 RBI, which was 17 more than what he had his freshman season.
Breyfogle has spent the summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League working to improve his game. He managed to get 62 at-bats thus far and has hit .258 while driving in four RBI.
One thing the Cape Cod Baseball League offers is a home run derby in which Breyfogle was a participant this year.
In the home run derby, Breyfogle crushed 25 home runs helping him make the finals of the tournament. However, he would eventually fall despite the impressive showing of power.
The point is, Arizona might have sneaky power in Breyfogle for the 2026 season. If he is able to deliver some power, that will help UA find a much needed bat in its lineup.
Breyfogle has been able to develop while playing for Hale and his staff. Still, there is a chance that the 2026 season could be his breakout year putting him in the spotlight as the team tries to make it back to the College World Series.
