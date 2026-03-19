3 Long Island Players Wildcats Need to Watch
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The Arizona Wildcats will take on the Long Island Sharks tomorrow afternoon in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament. The program is searching for its first National Championship since 1997.
The Sharks won the Northeast Conference Tournament to punch their ticket to the Big Dance. They went 24-10 this season, and this will be the Sharks' first tournament appearance since 2018. The program has yet to win a tournament game, as it is 0-7 all-time.
Here are three players the Wildcats need to watch from LIU.
Jamal Fuller, Guard
Jamal Fuller does it all for the Sharks, as he leads them in multiple categories. He is the Sharks' leading scorer with 16 points a game, leads them in rebounds with 5.5 a night, and is one of the best shooters on the team, shooting 44% from deep.
Fuller has 12 games this season in which he scored 20 points or more. He does not take a lot of 3-pointers, but if he gets hot, then it could get scary. Fuller is a 6-foot-5 guard, and he grabbed 13 rebounds in the Sharks' conference title game.
He is the engine of the Sharks and can get them going at any point in the game. The Wildcats will need to focus on Fuller and keep him off the boards to limit fast-break opportunities for the Sharks.
Greg Gordon, Guard
Greg Gordon is one of, if not the most consistent, players on the Sharks. He is going to show up night in and night out and get buckets. Gordon is also very efficient, as he shoots 56.5% from the field this season.
Gordon averages 14 points and 5.5 rebounds on the year. He had a fantastic conference tournament. He scored 19 and 24 points in the last two games for the Sharks. Gordon does not shoot many 3-pointers. He does his damage from the mid-range and paint area.
Malachi Davis, Guard
The Sharks have plenty of talent at the guard position, and Malachi Davis is one of those skilled guards. He is the second-highest scorer on the team with 14.4 points a night. Davis dropped 24 points and three 3-pointers in the conference title game.
Davis has a habit of being inefficient, which would play in the Wildcats' favor. It all depends on what type of player will show up tomorrow, whether he will make a big impact or not. Davis does have a 30-point game this season.
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Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25."