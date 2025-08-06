Arizona Sees the Big 12 Make Major Announcement
Back in the day, Arizona fans could see most of the Wildcats’ games on cable television but still had some issues with the Pac-12 Networks with Direct TV never getting the network causing many fans to miss games and complain about the distribution across the country.
College sports realignment was driven by TV contracts and the SEC and Big Ten getting more money to be on major stations and streaming platforms. When Arizona made the move to the Big 12, what was left of the former Pac-12 conference was dead, forcing the Wildcats, ASU and Utah to make the move.
The Big 12 signed a TV deal with ESPN meaning any teams from the conference would see their game distributed on the network in some capacity.
However, the landscape of college sports is always changing and the conferences are working non-stop to keep up with the mass distribution of their games.
Recently, it was reported that the Big 12 will be partnering with NBC’s Peacock to live stream 20 regular season games for the 2025-26 college basketball season.
In the past, Arizona has been on Peacock twice with the first game coming against Purdue during the 2023-24 season and the second coming against Wisconsin during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats lost both games on the road in Big Ten arenas.
When looking at the regular season for Arizona, the WIldcats have several non-conference games that could be put on Peacock with key games against Florida, UCLA, UConn, Auburn, Alabama and San Diego State.
Meanwhile, the Big 12 is a loaded conference, so you could see the Wildcats play teams like Kansas, Houston, Baylor, BYU, Texas Tech and Iowa State on Peacock as they put major games on the streaming service to promote the partnership.
As of right now, the premium account on Peacock is listed as $7.99 per month, but it will be going up to $10.99 per month with the company announcing the price increase the same day they announced the partnership with the Big 12 conference.
Arizona will open up its season against defending national champs the Florida Gators in a neutral site showdown in Las Vegas, Nev. from T-Mobile Arena marking the first game the Wildcats have played there since the last Pac-12 Tournament.
Please be sure to share with us your thoughts on the Big 12 partnering with Peacock as the two will be streaming 20 games on the streaming service. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.