Wildcats Need Impact Contributions From These 3 in ASU Rematch

No. 1 Arizona stares down a rivalry game at Arizona State on Saturday, its second matchup against the Sun Devils in less than three weeks. ASU was able to give the Wildcats a run the first time around, but Arizona escaped to remain undefeated.

The Wildcats enter Saturday's rematch still unscathed, adding fuel to the fire for the Sun Devils' hopes of scoring the upset. If Arizona wants to avoid that result, it will need key contributions from a few players that didn't live up to expectations during the first meeting.

Anthony Dell'Orso

Dell'Orso was expected to have a big season for Arizona, but it hasn't worked out that way. The senior is putting up career-lows across the board, and his three-point shooting -- considered a core strength -- has dipped below 30% for the year. He's also had three games in Big 12 play where he has finished without a single point, including Monday against BYU and the last meeting with Arizona State.

He was 0-for-3 from the field in that game and 0-for-1 from beyond the arc. Three-point shooting is an aspect of basketball that travels and can help a team steal a difficult road game. The Wildcats were just 4-for-11 in that first meeting, anbd barely pulled it out. Finding a source of outside shooting could be helpful in the road rematch, and Dell'Orso is as good a candidat as any depsite this year's struggles.



Motiejus Krivas

Krivas has had an impressive year, but one of his worst performances came against Arizona State, with just four points, four rebounds, and two blocks as he spent much of the game in foul trouble. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has preached to his team about responding throughout the year, and Krivas bounced bask with three straight great games.

However, he fell back into his shell a little bit against BYU on Monday, finishing with just two points but impressing with eight rebounds. With the upcoming stretch for the Wildcats, it's crucial that Motiejus Krivas puts that game behind him quickly and bounces back again.

Brayden Burries

It might be a surprise to see Burries on this list given his recent play. After all, the freshman has made play after play for the Wildcats throughout Big 12 play, becoming their leading scorer after four consecutive games in double figures, including two games with more than 20 points.

However, the freshman star was shut down in the previous meeting with the Sun Devils. scoring just six points in 30 minutes of action. Burries has proven to be more than just a scoring threat, but on a team that is defensively-driven, that part of his game is still his biggest asset, and it's much easier for Arizona to overcome a game like that from him at home than it will be if he struggles on the road.