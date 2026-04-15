Wildcats' Next Likely Commits After Securing Dixon and Mandaquit

Arizona secured its first two transfer portal commits on this past Monday evening. After losing Jaden Bradley and, more than likely, Brayden Burries, the Wildcats were in desperate need of some guard help. They did just that, signing two of them.

JJ Mandaquit was the first player that the Wildcats signed this offseason. The Washington transfer averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in his freshman season. He will be a solid role player and floor general off the bench.

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Derek Dixon is coming from North Carolina to be the starting point guard for the Wildcats. His play style and potential could work out very well for head coach Tommy Lloyd. This is the third time in the last four years that either a Wildcat or a Tar Heel has transferred to the other program.

Caleb Love came from UNC to Tucson in 2023, Henri Veesar went from Arizona to North Carolina in 2025, and now Dixon is going to the Wildcats in 2026. Dixon averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 assists last season.

Wildcats in Need of Bigs

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Lloyd has solidified the point guard position heading into next season, but the Wildcats still have some holes in the lineup. Star freshman Koa Peat has not made a decision on whether he is coming back to Tucson or entering the NBA Draft. He is projected to be a mid-first-round pick. The consensus is that he will declare for the draft, but the question is still up in the air.

Tobe Awaka has exhausted all collegiate eligibility. He was one of the best rebounders in the nation last season, averaging nine points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. He also won the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Award last season. Losing Awaka is a key loss for the Wildcats.

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Motiejus Krivas is one of many Wildcats who can declare for the NBA Draft. He is currently projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick. Like Peat, Krivas is also undecided on whether he will enter the draft or come back to Tucson next season. Krivas averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. He was the leader of the Wildcats' defense down low.

With Awaka gone, Peat more than likely entering the draft, and Krivas on the fence, the Wildcats will absolutely need to target a big man in the transfer portal. The Wildcats have received good news on a big man that they have had their eyes on for the past week.

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Bryson Tiller, Kansas

Missouri signed Tennessee forward Jaylen Carey this past Monday evening. Why is that important for the Wildcats? Well, the Wildcats have been interested in Kansas big man Bryson Tiller . The Tigers were one of the favorites to land Tiller, so now that they went a different route in Carey, Tiller is more than likely off the table for the Tigers.

Tobe has been named Second Team Academic All-American 📚



He becomes the sixth academic All-American in program history. pic.twitter.com/GqRjoXDr07 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 14, 2026

This leaves the door wide open for Lloyd and the Wildcats to convince Tiller to come to Tucson. Tiller was rumored to be visiting Arizona today. If everything goes well, the Wildcats may have another commit very soon.

Tiller averaged 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks as a freshman this past season. He has proven he can be effective in the Big 12, which is huge, as the Wildcats are the reigning Big 12 Champions.

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Nikolas Khamenia, Duke

Duke forward Nikolas Khamenia may also be a target for the Wildcats. The Wildcats would be banking on a past relationship between Khamenia and Lloyd. Lloyd was Khamenia's coach at Team USA in 2025, where they won a gold medal together.

5 years ago today Tommy Lloyd was named the head coach at the University of Arizona pic.twitter.com/GbvkbCMM8S — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 14, 2026

Lloyd has built many relationships by becoming a Team USA head coach. JJ Mandaquit is a prime example, who signed with the Wildcats on Monday. Mandaquit was on the same Team USA team as Khamenia in 2025, which was coached by Lloyd.

Khamenia averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils last season. His minutes were up and down throughout the season, so a steady role would do him some good. This would be a nice pickup for the Wildcats if they can sign Khamenia.