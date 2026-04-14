Arizona Secures First Transfer Portal Commit

Arizona's first transfer portal commit became official yesterday evening, when Washington guard JJ Mandaquit committed to the Wildcats. In his freshman season with the Huskies, he averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds. Mandaquit started six games last season.

With Jaden Bradley entering the NBA draft, the search was on for the Wildcats at the guard position. After taking their time in the transfer portal and missing out on a few players, the Wildcats landed on Mandaquit.

Lloyd & Mandaquit Team USA Ties

If you really think about it, this move should not come as a surprise. Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd has been the head coach of Team USA Men's U19 and U18 over the past two years, which is a major factor in Mandaquit's decision. Mandaquit is a three-time gold medal winner, including the 2025 Men's U19 National Team, where he played for Lloyd.

NEWS: Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit has committed to Arizona, his agency @RocNationSports told ESPN. Former top-50 recruit and three-time gold medal winner with USA Basketball averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 assists this season. Played for Tommy Lloyd on the USA U19 team. pic.twitter.com/WZZpdr3nw4 — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 13, 2026

Mandaquit averaged 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and two assists per game in 16.9 minutes per game for Team USA. Lloyd, being a Team USA coach, is massive for building relationships with top high school prospects. Mandaquit is a great example of the relationship-building that paid off for Lloyd.

After being a top-50 recruit out of high school, Mandaquit generated a lot of hype when he chose to head to Washington. Some may say his freshman season was underwhelming. The fact is, he has proved he has talent, and if any coach can rejuvenate a guard's career, it is Lloyd.

Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Solid Bench Piece

Mandaquit was more than likely going to come off the bench, but Derek Dixon transferring to Arizona all but confirms that notion. Mandaquit played 19.7 minutes per game for the Huskies last season, so it will be interesting to see how many minutes he logs for the Wildcats.

Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is not a home run or game-changing pickup for the Wildcats, but not every move will be, nor does it need to be. Mandaquit can still have a key role in the Wildcats' success next season off the bench.

Mandaquit will be backing up Dixon more than likely, and that is perfect for him, honestly. Both guards share a similar mindset at the point guard position, making it a point to be a floor general and get their teammates involved. So, Mandaquit checking in the game for Dixon could result in a smooth transition for Lloyd and the Wildcats .

BREAKING: North Carolina transfer guard Derek Dixon has committed to Arizona 😼https://t.co/aFVypbfa6R pic.twitter.com/wure0Me23i — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 13, 2026

The Wildcats are gearing up for another postseason run, and Mandaquit was the start of the reload process.