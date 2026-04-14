Wildcats Lock Down Starting Point Guard Through Transfer Portal

After a week of negotiations and visits, Arizona has secured the point guard spot heading into next season. They signed Washington guard JJ Mandaquit yesterday evening. Everyone thought Mandaquit would be a bench piece, and the theory was soon confirmed by the Arizona program itself.

The Wildcats signed North Carolina guard Derek Dixon around an hour after the program brought in Mandaquit. Lloyd has found the next two guards in his terrific lineage at the guard position throughout his time at Arizona. These two guards will have the tall task of replacing the production of Jaden Bradley .

BREAKING: North Carolina transfer guard Derek Dixon has committed to Arizona 😼https://t.co/aFVypbfa6R pic.twitter.com/wure0Me23i — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 13, 2026

Dixon & Wildcats Have History

Dixon and the Wildcats have a prior history, dating back to when Dixon was in high school. The program offered Dixon a scholarship back in July 2024. The four-star guard strongly considered the Wildcats, as they were among his final six teams. Dixon eventually chose the Tar Heels over the Wildcats for his freshman season.

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Given how college sports are in today’s landscape, the season that just happened means little when players are considered for their future. Just one year after Dixon picked Chapel Hill over Tucson, he is officially a Wildcat.

Starting Point Guard

Dixon will most likely be the starting point guard for Lloyd and the Wildcats next season. That role comes with immense pressure at a school like Arizona, especially coming off a Final Four run. The program and its fans expect no less than another deep postseason run next year. Luckily for Dixon, he already has plenty of experience playing with pressure.

You cannot get much more pressure than being the starting point guard at North Carolina. Not only is the entire program watching you, but the whole college basketball world has eyes on you 24/7. Dixon playing at UNC will help him a lot with the transition to Tucson.

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Dixon officially got the starting job halfway through the season last year, which resulted in him starting 16 games. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 assists per game across his freshman season. Those stats are not eye-popping, but his impact on the floor is far greater than what the box score shows.

What Dixon Brings to the Table

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Dixon is a fantastic floor general and can open up a team’s offense in the half-court, but also with his pace on fast breaks. He completely turned around the Tar Heels’ season when he was brought into the starting lineup. Dixon’s playmaking will be a huge jolt in the development of five-star recruit Caleb Holt , who will be joining the program next season.

Dixon and Holt could make some magic in the Big 12, as the duo will have a nice one-two punch. Dixon also proved he can knock down shots from deep, as he had multiple games in which he hit three or more 3-pointers. Not only can Dixon hit from downtown, but he can also knock down shots during big-time moments. He was not scared to take clutch shots at UNC, and he could sink the shots as well.

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Now that the Wildcats have secured their two point guards for next season, it is time to integrate them into the system and load up for another postseason push. Dixon and Mandaquit will have a lot riding on their shoulders this upcoming season.