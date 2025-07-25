NFL Training Camp Update: Kicker Tyler Loop
The end of the NFL offseason is approaching with teams in training camp as they prepare for preseason games and the 2025 NFL season. This year after a successful draft, Arizona will see four players from last year’s team trying to find their place with their franchises as they try to make a mark in the league.
In the past, the Arizona Wildcats have seen a small number of NFL players on NFL rosters. But, that has changed with seven players getting drafted over the last two seasons.
Out of those seven draftees, there were two first round draft picks in offensive tackle Jordan Morgan selected at No. 25 to Green Bay and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan taken with the eighth overall pick by Carolina.
In all, Arizona saw McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, kicker Tyler Loop and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt find NFL homes. All four of them have a legitimate shot at being contributors in their rookie season in the league.
The Ravens selected Loop in the sixth round with the No. 186 pick. Over the last several years, they have had kicker Justin Tucker on their roster, who was one of the best kickers in the league.
However, after a disappointing season and off field issues, the Ravens released Tucker after drafting Loop.
This means, Loop will more than likely be the starting kicker for Baltimore if things go well in training camp and in the preseason.
Still, there is a competition for the starting job as the Ravens brought in UDFA John Hoyland from Wyoming.
On the first day, Loop was a perfect 6-for-6 with all the kicks coming from 40 yards and in. Meanwhile, Hoyland went 5-for-6 hooking a 40-yard kick according to The Athletic staff writer Jeff Zrebiec.
Although there is competition in camp for the Ravens for the starting kicking job, Loop would seem to have the edge given that he was drafted by the franchise.
As you can see, Loop staying at Arizona and developing under three different coaches is paying off in a massive way. While with the Wildcats he hit on 84% of his field goal attempts and went 126-for128 on point after attempts.
During the 2024 season against Houston, Loop lined up for a 62-yard field goal attempt. He nailed it and by doing so, he hit the longest field goal in UA football history.
Please be sure to let us know what you think about how Loop is doing in training camp. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.