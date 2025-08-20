Five Wildcats Named on Award Watchlist
The Polynesian Hall of Fame announced recently that it came out with the preseason watch list for the Polynesian player of the year on August 13.
The watchlist is a collection of players at the collegiate level of Polynesian descent who show outstanding ability on the field and integrity off of it, according to the website.
80 players from 41 different NCAA teams are on the list, 25 of which play on Big 12 teams and five for the Arizona Wildcats.
The four players for Arizona that have been named on the watchlist are quarterback Noah Fifita, offensive tackle Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai, center Ka'ena Decambra, guard Chubba Ma'ae and defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea.
All five players on the watchist have shown to be both standout football players on the field while also being leaders off the field.
We will be breaking down each player and what they have brought to Arizona so far prior to the start of the season, which begins on August 30, when it will play Hawaii at 6:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.
Noah Fifita
Noah Fifita is looking to turn things around after a disappointing season that saw him throw for 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in a disappointing 4-8 year.
Over the offseason, Fifita spent a few days at the Manning Passing Academy to sharpen his skills as a passer.
Fifita wasted no time in building chemistry with a revamped wide receiver squad that was largely built through the transfer portal.
He has had a remarkable camp so far, connecting on long passes with the likes of Tre Spivey (Kansas State), Kris Hutson (Washington State), Luke Wysong (New Mexico) and returners such as Chris Hunter.
Fifita also gained some new skills with his feet, as he has worked on his mobility through fall training camp.
Rhino Tapa'atoutai
Tapa'atoutai was on his way to becoming a key piece for the Arizona offensive line prior to suffering an ACL injury that ended his season in week six.
The 6-foot-5, 302-pound Tapa'atoutai will be a force once he is fully healthy and able to get back into the swing of things.
He has become a vocal leader to the offensive line and is taking reps outside of scrimmages, making sure he is still prepared for when he returns to action.
Ka'ena Decambra
Decambra transferred over from Hawaii, where he was a versatile offensive lineman who played tackle on both sides and guard.
This year will be the first time he is playing at the center position and it did not take long for him to get acclimated with the position.
His size and football IQ makes him a great fit to snap the ball for Fifita and anchor the line for the 2025-26 season.
Chubba Ma'ae
Ma'ae played on the defensive line last season, but missed most of it as an injury kept him from playing.
He has made the transition to offensive lineman over spring and fall training camp. His time in the spring was limited due to rehabbing, but over the fall, he has become a full time interior lineman
The transition was an easy one for Ma'ae, as he already played guard and center in high school. The offensive line is still working through the rotation. but he could see playing time in 2025.
Tiaoalii Savea
Savea is the first Wildcat to transfer to a different team, play a full season and transfer back. He appeared in four games for the Texas Longhorns last year.
Savea is expected to spearhead the defensive line alongside Deshawn McKinght, Tre Smith and Dominic Lolesio, but things could always change regarding the surrounding cast.
Savea's strength and size could help an Arizona Wildcat team that struggled to stop the run in 2024. His skillset has also been polished under defensive line coach Joe Salave'a.
The winner of the Polyneisan Player of the Year award will be announced on December 9.
