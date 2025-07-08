Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: Tommy Lloyd, Koa Peat Developing Future
Throughout his coaching career, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has brought in international talent dating back to his days as the top assistant coach with Gonzaga. Now, with the Wildcats, Lloyd is doing much of the same and keeping the overseas pipeline streaming into Tucson.
An example of this is the team’s incoming recruiting class, which ranks No. 1 nationally with seven total recruits. Out of the seven, three are international prospects from different parts of the globe showing the reach Lloyd has when it comes to recruiting.
Over the years in Tucson, Lloyd has had many international players that have developed and became major pieces to the program.
It has been a major recruiting tool for Lloyd over the years. And now, that tool has been sharpened with his recent success as the U19 Team USA head coach winning his second gold medal.
As you can imagine, being able to coach overseas in critical games and seeing top-tier basketball talent from across the globe is a major advantage for a coach like Lloyd, who already has strong ties overseas.
Plus, it was a great opportunity to see the development of Koa Peat, who will be joining Lloyd in Tucson looking to help get the Wildcats over that Sweet Sixteen run.
Getting to see you players play under pressure and on a globe stage is critical for Lloyd as he develops Peat during his freshman season. It gives him an idea of how he handles the game in difficult situations with all the pressure of the world on him.
The work Lloyd and Peat put in overseas could pay off for Arizona during the season as the team works to achieve new heights and it could be highly critical for the future of the program when it comes to recruiting.
