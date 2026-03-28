Arizona's Point of Attack Heading Into Elite Eight

Arizona is back in the Elite Eight after an 11-year absence. In just five seasons. Tommy Lloyd has brought this program back, and now just two wins away from the National Championship game.

They have dismantled their competition along the way in Long Island, Utah State, and Arkansas. The Razorbacks won the SEC Tournament and had one of the highest scorers in the nation in Darius Acuff. With all that, the Wildcats hung 109 points and steamrolled them.

Elite 8 matchup is set. pic.twitter.com/lmimhvKJvG — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 27, 2026

The Wildcats easily look like the best team left in the tournament, and now they just need to keep the ball rolling for a few more games. They will now turn their attention to Purdue.

Contain Braden Smith

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Braden Smith is what makes this Boilermaker team run. He has the most assists out of any player in NCAA history and makes his teammates significantly better. The Wildcats must contain his playmaking ability.

No player on the Boilermakers besides Smith averages more than three assists a game. If Lloyd and his team shut Smith down, it will be very hard for the Boilermakers to generate any offense. The Wildcats are already a good defensive team, so forcing their opponent to get out of its comfort zone is a bonus.

Arizona is through to the Elite 8 for the first time under Tommy Lloyd 🤩#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/kNhfhQ4lll — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2026

Continue What Has Been Working

The Wildcats need to just keep playing how they have been on offense. Get into the paint and dominate the glass. The Wildcats have shown they can score without using the 3-point line. They scored 109 against the Razorbacks, but made only five threes.

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Koa Peat and Motiejus Krivas have been amazing down low in the tournament. The duo is averaging 28 points across the last three games. They also do their work on the glass, as they average 15 rebounds a game.

Their size and strength are too much for teams to handle. Kriva's 7-foot-2 frame is very difficult to defend for opposing defenses, and he takes full advantage of that. Peat moves extremely well for a player of his size. He gives off Blake Griffin vibes with his movement and explosiveness.

There is not too much to say about Brayden Burries . The freshman guard has been phenomenal, and he barely misses. Burries is shooting 64% from the floor in the tournament. His 19 points a game have propelled the Wildcats to some easy wins.