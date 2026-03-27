3 Ways Arizona Beats Purdue in Elite 8 Matchup
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A huge statement was made by the No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats by dominating the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks and winning by a score of 109-88 in the Sweet 16 matchup. In that win, Arizona led for 99% of the time and shot an incredible 63% from the field.
While the Razorbacks were a worthy contender to give the Wildcats a run for their money, Arizona was the better team that night and will now be gearing up to face the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers for an opportunity to play in the Final Four.
Purdue's road to the Elite Eight was a lot more bumpy than Arizona's, narrowly escaping with a 79-77 win over the No. 11 Texas Longhorns. Before Arizona and Purdue meet on the court, let's take a look at three ways Arizona stops the Boilermakers in their tracks to advance in the tournament.
Arizona Must Stop Purdue's Relentless Offense
The Purdue offense is one that is to be feared, no matter how good the opposing team is. The Boilermakers' rank No. 1 in offensive efficiency and 10th in effective field goal percentage. Purdue is also listed in the top 20 of 3-point percentage and 2-point percentage.
The Arizona defense has faced its fair share of imposing offenses, so it is built for these kinds of matchups. That much can be said, given the third-place ranking in offensive efficiency. Arizona's guards have the prowess to shut down the front court, while the big men can nullify even the most bruising players that step into the paint.
The Wildcats will need to rely on an unwavering defense to get through this Saturday's game with another huge win under their belt.
Wildcats Have To Win the Turnover Battle
The Boilermakers have developed a strong identity on offense through the season; a key factor is that they do not turn the ball over. They are ranked 16th in offensive turnovers, giving the ball up just 13.6% of the time.
While the Arizona defense is a stout one, it does not rely on causing turnovers; it plays efficient defense that forces opponents to take bad shots and cleans them up on the glass. Arizona must step outside of its comfort zone and force Purdue to make errors that will put the ball in the Wildcats' hands.
How the Wildcats Can Leave San Jose as a Final Four Contender
While the Boilermakers' offense is powerful, their defense can be exploited at times. As a whole, Purdue's defense ranks 36th in defensive efficiency but is outside the top 100 in 2-point and 3-point percentage.
The Wildcats offense is almost completely ran on getting close to the basket and finishing with authority. Also, while they do not take many 3-point shots, the Wildcats are still accurate when they do. Arizona can play big on offense to exploit Purdue. It may be a high-scoring game, but Arizona has the firepower to take down Purdue in order to advance.
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Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.