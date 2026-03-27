3 Ways Arizona Beats Purdue in Elite 8 Matchup

A huge statement was made by the No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats by dominating the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks and winning by a score of 109-88 in the Sweet 16 matchup. In that win, Arizona led for 99% of the time and shot an incredible 63% from the field.

While the Razorbacks were a worthy contender to give the Wildcats a run for their money, Arizona was the better team that night and will now be gearing up to face the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers for an opportunity to play in the Final Four.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) high-fives Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Purdue's road to the Elite Eight was a lot more bumpy than Arizona's , narrowly escaping with a 79-77 win over the No. 11 Texas Longhorns. Before Arizona and Purdue meet on the court, let's take a look at three ways Arizona stops the Boilermakers in their tracks to advance in the tournament.

Arizona Must Stop Purdue's Relentless Offense

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Purdue offense is one that is to be feared, no matter how good the opposing team is. The Boilermakers' rank No. 1 in offensive efficiency and 10th in effective field goal percentage. Purdue is also listed in the top 20 of 3-point percentage and 2-point percentage.

The Arizona defense has faced its fair share of imposing offenses, so it is built for these kinds of matchups. That much can be said, given the third-place ranking in offensive efficiency. Arizona's guards have the prowess to shut down the front court, while the big men can nullify even the most bruising players that step into the paint.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) shoots past Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will need to rely on an unwavering defense to get through this Saturday's game with another huge win under their belt.

Wildcats Have To Win the Turnover Battle

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) dribbles the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Boilermakers have developed a strong identity on offense through the season; a key factor is that they do not turn the ball over. They are ranked 16th in offensive turnovers, giving the ball up just 13.6% of the time.

While the Arizona defense is a stout one, it does not rely on causing turnovers; it plays efficient defense that forces opponents to take bad shots and cleans them up on the glass. Arizona must step outside of its comfort zone and force Purdue to make errors that will put the ball in the Wildcats' hands.

How the Wildcats Can Leave San Jose as a Final Four Contender

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) shoots the ball over Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

While the Boilermakers' offense is powerful, their defense can be exploited at times. As a whole, Purdue's defense ranks 36th in defensive efficiency but is outside the top 100 in 2-point and 3-point percentage.

The Wildcats offense is almost completely ran on getting close to the basket and finishing with authority. Also, while they do not take many 3-point shots, the Wildcats are still accurate when they do. Arizona can play big on offense to exploit Purdue. It may be a high-scoring game, but Arizona has the firepower to take down Purdue in order to advance.