Arizona in Position to Flip 2026 Cal Defensive Lineman Commit
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have done a great job assembling their 2026 recruiting class, securing 21 commitments and bringing in a top-35 class in the country.
However, they may not be finished adding talent yet, as ahead of Early National Signing Day, the Wildcats are reportedly in a strong position to flip a three-star defensive lineman prospect who is currently committed to Cal.
Arizona Making Progress on Three-Star Cal Commit
On Oct 29, Arizona On SI reported that Nemyah Telona, a three-star defensive lineman from De La Salle High School in Concord, California, who has been committed to Cal since June, was emerging as a potential flip candidate for the Wildcats.
Arizona has been targeting Telona throughout his recruitment process and hosted him on an official visit in June after he had committed to Cal. Although they were unable to make much progress, that didn't dissuade Brennan, as the Wildcats hosted him again on a visit during their game against BYU this season.
The Wildcats aren't the only program trying to lure Telona away from Cal, as Arizona State has also been making a push for him this fall. With Early National Signing Day approaching, the young defensive lineman must make a decision soon. According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, he and his family had a meeting on Thursday night to discuss his recruitment.
Gorney reported that during the meeting, the Sun Devils were ruled out as an option, and now Telona will choose between sticking with his commitment to Cal or flipping to Arizona.
- "After the Thursday night meeting, Arizona State has been largely eliminated from his [Telona's] recruitment and now it’s down to the Wildcats or sticking with his commitment to the Golden Bears," Gorney wrote.
Telona would be a great late addition to Arizona's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 797 overall player in the country, the No. 84 defensive lineman, and the No. 59 prospect from California.
Currently, Gorney believes that Cal remains the favorite to land Telona, but he is confident that Arizona will stay in the race until signing day.
- "Coming into the weekend, the feeling is that Cal still holds an edge in his recruitment but that it’s now a two-horse race to signing day," Gorney wrote.
Arizona has already seen success this flip season, as on Nov 6, they landed Hannibal Carter Navies, a three-star safety who had previously committed to Kansas State. If Brennan can also flip Telona, it would be an exclamation point to an already excellent cycle for the Wildcats.
