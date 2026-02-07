Predicting Why Arizona Will Command Bracketology Through Weekend

The Arizona Wildcats are looking to remain unbeaten today at home. The Wildcats have a favorable game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Arizona Wildcats have to make sure they handle their business today because after this game, there are going to be a lot of tough games waiting for the Wildcats to close out their Big 12 play. The Wildcats are looking to get better, and these are the games that will do that and the ones they want to be in.

Arizona Remains the Top overall Seed in Bracketology

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Joe Lunardi of ESPN. "While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"A team's seed history through the course of the season is just as telling as its current projection. Now, you can track that storyline for each team in the field of 68 by clicking on its name. This will be updated along with the rest of the bracket."

In this latest bracketology, Lunardi has the Arizona Wildcats still sitting with the No. 1 overall seed, even before they take on the Cowboys. The Wildcats' last two games have been grinds, and they do not want to make it a third today. That is why it is important for the Wildcats to make sure they send a message early in this game that they are going to control and dominate it from start to finish.

"After this weekend's home game against Oklahoma State, Arizona embarks on one of the most difficult seven-game stretches of any team's schedule this season," said Jeff Borzello of ESPN. "In the span of 21 days, the Wildcats will play: on the road at Kansas; at home against Texas Tech and BYU; at Houston; at Baylor; home against Kansas; and home against Iowa State."

"Six of those teams are ranked in the top 16 of this week's Power Rankings and are 4-seeds or better in this week's Bracketology. Arizona hasn't been tested all that frequently since mid-December, but that's about to change."

Next seven days: vs. Oklahoma State (Feb. 7), at Kansas (Feb. 9).

