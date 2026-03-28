Arizona Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation for Elite Eight

The No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats have reached the Elite Eight in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament and will take on No. 2 seed Purdue on Saturday in San Jose, one win away from returning to the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

Arizona has cruised through its first three games of Tournament play, overcoming an earlier second-half challenge from Utah State and impressing with a 109-88 win against No. 4 seed Arkansas on Thursday night. But now, it faces its biggest challenge of the Tournament so far.

Elite 8 matchup is set. pic.twitter.com/lmimhvKJvG — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 27, 2026

Let's take a look at the Wildcats' expected lineup against the Boilermakers and how it stacks up.

Starters

PG: Jaden Bradley

There's no question Jaden Bradley will man the point guard spot. The lone senior in the starting lineup has played in 37 games this season and accumulated over 30 minutes per game. He's third on the team in scoring and one of the best defenders at his position, earning All-Defensive Team honors in the Big 12.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Big 12 Player of the Year had 18 against Utah State on Sunday and was one of six Wildcats with at least 14 points against Arkansas. However, it's his defensive play that makes him stand out the most, and he'll get the monumental task of shutting down Purdue point guard Braden Smith, the NCAA's all-time leader in assists.

SG: Brayden Burries

The other stalwart in the Arizona backcourt is star freshman Brayden Burries . The future NBA Draft Lottery pick has made a huge difference for the Wildcats and delivered crucial plays, like his last-minute block to preserve a win against BYU. He's also Arizona's leading scorer.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots against Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) and forward Karson Templin (22) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Through his first three NCAA Tournament games, the freshman has calmly and confidently delivered. He's averaging 19 points and shooting over 64% from the field, while missing only three three-point attempts, and leading the Wildcats with 23 points against Arkansas. That game forced him to guard one of the top backcourt scorers in the country, but now he'll face a little bit less of an offensive threat against Fletcher Loyer.

SF: Ivan Kharchenkov

Kharchenkov is another of the impressive freshmen on this Arizona team, confidently playing his role well. He's not relied on heavily to score points, but he's able to step up when needed. He's averaging 10.3 points, but more importantly, he's probably the Wildcats' best defender, with 1.5 steals per game. The freshman has also become a very reliable rebounder.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some of his best games this season have come against Arizona's top opponents, including Iowa State, Houston, and Alabama. The Arkansas game was his best of the Tournament, scoring 15 points with five assists and three rebounds while only missing two shots and forcing Billy Richmond III into foul trouble.

PF: Koa Peat

Peat was the other five-star freshman along with Burries in the Arizona recruiting class and has had a similar impact on the team from the frontcourt. He instantly announced his presence in college basketball with a 30-point debut against fellow No. 1 seed Florida earlier this season and was an All-Big 12 third team selection as well as an All-Freshman Team nod.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and LIU Sharks forward Jamal Fuller (33) reach for the rebound in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The power forward is second on the team in scoring, just ahead of Bradley, and he's coming off a 21-point game against Arkansas. As the Wildcats' best interior scoring threat and one of their best rebounders, the matchup between him and Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is the Boilermakers' co-leading scorer and top rebounder, will be a big one to watch.

C: Motiejus Krivas

The other man in the Arizona frontcourt is junior All-Big 12 center Motiejus Krivas. The 7-foot-2 big man is one of five wildcats averaging at least 10 points per game and leads the starting lineup in rebounding. With that size, it's easy to see, but occasionally, the offensive part of his game gets forgotten.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Garry Clark (11) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still, he's a vital part of this team, and Purdue is one of the few teams that can challenge his length, using their 6-foot-11 and 7-foot-4 centers. The important thing for Krivas will be staying out of foul trouble. While above-average offensive players, there are bigger threats from Purdue's offense. It'll be important that he doesn't take the bait because Arizona has no true backup center. Without Krivas, it would be forced to play undersized, which would be a massive disadvantage against this Purdue team.

Bench Contributors

Arizona played 14 guys in a first-round win over LIU and 10 against Arkansas, but that's typical in blowouts. We'll likely not see that again from Arizona the rest of the season, especially considering the Wildcats only played seven or eight guys for the majority of the season.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots against LIU Sharks forward Mason Porter-Brown (6) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most significant contributor off the bench this season is senior forward Tobe Awaka, the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year. Awaka is a former starter who has excelled as a reserve player this year, often sharing time with Peat. He's scoring just under 10 points per game and is the team's leading rebounder. The way he plays is perfect for Arizona's approach, and he's one of the most important players on this roster in helping make a run to the Final Four and a National Championship.

The other primary bench player is senior guard Anthony Dell'Orso. His greatest strength throughout his career has been his three-point shooting, yet he struggled in that area this season. However, he's come on strong when they've needed him, and this is a game where he can make a difference.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A third player we may see off the bench is freshman Dwayne Aristode. Based on what he's done this season and how his minutes have been distributed, he likely won't play much, but he has appeared in both NCAA Tournament games so far, scoring seven points and collecting six rebounds, two assists, and a block in 24 minutes.