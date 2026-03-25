Projected Arizona Starting Lineup and Rotation for Sweet 16

The No. 1-seeded (West Region) Arizona Wildcats are set to take on the No. 4-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks this Thursday at 6:45 p.m. (MST) in San Jose to determine who will make it to the Elite Eight.

Arizona advanced to the Sweet 16 after taking down the No. 9-seeded Utah State Aggies 78-66 in San Diego. Arkansas made it by beating the No. 12-seeded High Point Panthers by a score of 94-88.

Before these two teams take the court, let's take a look at who to expect in the starting lineup for Arizona , along with who to see in the rotation.

PG: Jaden Bradley

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against LIU Sharks guard Greg Gordon (2) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Bradley is the leader of the Wildcats, using his elite level abilities to command the offense and lockdown the best players on defense. Bradley led the team in points with 18 against the Aggies. His gritty play on both sides earned him the title of the Big 12's Player of the Year.

SG: Brayden Burries

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) controls the ball against LIU Sharks guard Malachi Davis (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite a rough start to the season, Burries emerged as the Wildcats' leading scorer, averaging 16 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Burries was second in points with 16 against Utah State, but led the team against LIU with 18. Of the 36 games played, Burries led in points for 13 of those. His dynamic scoring ability has made him one of the most talked-about players this year.

SF: Ivan Kharchenkov

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps one of the least talked about freshmen in the starting lineup, Kharchenkov brings an incredible amount of experience from the European leagues he played in. His defensive prowess makes him a key rotation piece. When the ball is in his hands, he has shown that he can score tough shots during times when Arizona needs it most.

PF: Koa Peat

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots against Utah State Aggies forward Zach Keller (32) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Koa Peat, one of the better-scoring freshmen on the team, has certainly made a name for himself throughout the season, ever since he scored an impressive 30 points against Florida at the start of the year.

Since then, he has been a nightmare to guard for opposing teams. His ability to score at the mid-range and in the paint has made him a dangerous player that squads must game-plan around to succeed.

C: Motiejus Krivas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Krivas has become a bully in the paint, blocking shots and scoring over any defender who meets him near the rim. It is his defensive capabilities that have earned him the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award. Against Utah State, Krivas blocked three shots while also grabbing 14 rebounds. Before that, he blocked four shots against LIU.

Rotation

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) reaches for the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona ran with three players in their rotation for all 36 games this season. Freshman Dwayne Aristode has been a defensive stalwart for the Wildcats all season long. The same could be said for Tobe Awaka, who won the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year award.