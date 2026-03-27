Sweet 16 Live Updates From Loaded East Regional at Men’s March Madness

The 2026 NCAA men’s tournament continues Friday with four games in the Sweet 16 in the East and Midwest Regionals. Before Friday’s games, get up to date with Sports Illustrated’s preview coverage: Bryan Fischer reseeded the field after the first two rounds, and Fischer joined Pat Forde and Kevin Sweeney to make Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and national championship picks. Plus, check out five bold predictions for the Sweet 16 from Patrick Andres. Follow SI writers at both regions for the latest updates, scores, analysis and more.

Friday’s Sweet 16 schedule

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 St. John's, 7:10 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama, 7:35 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV)

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 9:45 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Tennessee, 10:10 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV)

Men’s March Madness Sweet 16 live updates

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