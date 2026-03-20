Why Arizona’s Veterans Are Crucial During Tournament

For the Arizona Wildcats, it’s been their standout freshmen who have made a lot of the headlines, but they couldn’t do it without the seniors.

While the youthful jubilance of Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov has driven most of the attention for the Wildcats this season, their veterans have been just as important. Senior leaders such as Jaden Bradley — who was also named Big 12 Player of the Year — Anthony Dell’Orso, and Tobe Awaka have helped pave the way to let the freshmen have their shine.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Veterans Matter in March

That mix of veteran experience along with the skill of the standout rookies has helped Arizona to one of its best seasons in program history. They enter the NCAA Tournament with a 32-2 record and the top seed in the West Region thanks to their 16 quad 1 victories and 12 wins over ranked opponents.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In the first round, the Wildcats will be looking to take care of business against the 16th-seeded Long Island Sharks. Ahead of what will be the first NCAA Tournament game for the team’s younger players, Arizona’s seniors shared how they helped prepare the freshmen for the moment.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) drives around UCF Knights center Jeremy Foumena (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Veterans Share Thoughts

“I think it's just kind of just telling them, you know, one game at a time,” Awaka said. “Don't try to reinvent the wheel. You guys have been successful throughout the whole season. I think they've done a great job of handling adversity and handling the ups and downs of the college basketball season. Really just, stay true to who they are, and just keep doing what they’re doing.”

It can be easy for teams to take a team like Long Island, which isn’t even in the top 200 at KenPom , and a 16th seed in the tournament, less seriously than other teams. This can only be exacerbated by a team loaded with inexperienced freshmen. As such, Dell’Orso shared how the team isn’t thinking about this game any differently than other ones.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think every game here is a big game,” Dell’Orso said. “It’s do or die. This team, even though they are a 16th seed, they’re still a great team. They're able to win and, earn their spot here. So, we don't take anyone lightly. You know, it's a business trip and we’ve got to give every team the utmost respect.”