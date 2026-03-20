Why Arizona’s Veterans Are Crucial During Tournament
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For the Arizona Wildcats, it’s been their standout freshmen who have made a lot of the headlines, but they couldn’t do it without the seniors.
While the youthful jubilance of Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov has driven most of the attention for the Wildcats this season, their veterans have been just as important. Senior leaders such as Jaden Bradley — who was also named Big 12 Player of the Year — Anthony Dell’Orso, and Tobe Awaka have helped pave the way to let the freshmen have their shine.
Veterans Matter in March
That mix of veteran experience along with the skill of the standout rookies has helped Arizona to one of its best seasons in program history. They enter the NCAA Tournament with a 32-2 record and the top seed in the West Region thanks to their 16 quad 1 victories and 12 wins over ranked opponents.
In the first round, the Wildcats will be looking to take care of business against the 16th-seeded Long Island Sharks. Ahead of what will be the first NCAA Tournament game for the team’s younger players, Arizona’s seniors shared how they helped prepare the freshmen for the moment.
Veterans Share Thoughts
- “I think it's just kind of just telling them, you know, one game at a time,” Awaka said. “Don't try to reinvent the wheel. You guys have been successful throughout the whole season. I think they've done a great job of handling adversity and handling the ups and downs of the college basketball season. Really just, stay true to who they are, and just keep doing what they’re doing.”
It can be easy for teams to take a team like Long Island, which isn’t even in the top 200 at KenPom, and a 16th seed in the tournament, less seriously than other teams. This can only be exacerbated by a team loaded with inexperienced freshmen. As such, Dell’Orso shared how the team isn’t thinking about this game any differently than other ones.
- “I think every game here is a big game,” Dell’Orso said. “It’s do or die. This team, even though they are a 16th seed, they’re still a great team. They're able to win and, earn their spot here. So, we don't take anyone lightly. You know, it's a business trip and we’ve got to give every team the utmost respect.”
The Wildcats will look to take care of business and advance to the Round of 32 as they continue their quest for their second national title in program history.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.