What Makes Arizona's Draft Prospects Stand Out

Just a little bit over a week remains until college football's best players wait until they hear their names called in the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, PA, and the Arizona Wildcats have sent three of their best defensive players after a successful 9-4 season.

The Wildcats' success can be attributed to a relentless defense, particularly a lockdown passing defense that ranked first in the Big 12, seventh in all of college football. Arizona's safeties, Dalton Jonson, Genesis Smith, and Treydan Stukes, played a huge role in the Wildcats' passing success.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Johnson was a tackling machine last season, racking up a team high 97 through 12 games played. Stukes wreaked havoc in the secondary, snagging four interceptions and six pass breakups. Smith was everywhere on the field and kept receivers covered when they ran his way.

After an impressive season, Arizona's three safeties capped it off with even better combine and Pro Day performances. It is clear that the Wildcats' top prospects possess significant talent, but what makes them stand out individually? Let's take a look at what makes these three safeties stand out to NFL scouts.

Dalton Johnson a Physical Safety

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates a missed field goal by the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson has shown the versatility and physicality that have brought him to being a top prospect for the Wildcats. When the defense was riddled with injuries in 2024, he stepped up to play linebacker and excelled at the position. He took that physicality to the safety spot again in 2025 and led the team in tackles.

That is what makes Johnson special. Although Johnson is undersized for the safety spot at 5-foot-11, 198 pounds and had a pedestrian combine showing, he makes up for it by being unrelenting and hawks down any offensive player with the ball in his hand.

Genesis Smith Possesses Elite Athleticism

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) returns an interception in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Smith was regarded as one of the Wildcats' best defensive players before the season began. Now that it is over and he has logged in his performance numbers, that title still holds up. His 42.5-inch vertical jump ranked first among all safeties. His 4.18-second 20-yard shuttles were also the best among all other safeties.

What makes Smith stand out among all other safeties is his athleticism, which he has displayed all season long. No matter what team picks him up, they will be getting a tough and athletic safety who is unafraid of contact and will fly around the field.

Treydan Stukes Shows Impressive All-Around Skills

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes missed the first two games at the beginning of the season as he was still rehabbing a season-ending torn ACL that occurred in 2024. When he came back, he was a menace to opposing defenses, seeming to be everywhere on the field.

Stukes followed his impressive season with a combine performance that caught the attention of scouts. Stukes isn't just athletic, tall, explosive, or strong, but he is all of those things combined. Stukes' skillset is enough to complete any team he lands on.