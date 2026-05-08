Arizona Receives Major Update on Top Transfer Devin Williams
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Head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats hosted former Florida Atlantic center Devin Williams this past Monday. Williams averaged 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks a game. The 6-foot-10 big man finished in the top three in the country in blocks last season.
Wildcats Lack Front Court Depth
The thought of Williams in Tucson was a seamless fit. The Wildcats need depth at big man to complement Motiejus Krivas. When Koa Peat declared for the NBA draft, that really put the nail in the coffin that the team needs to bring in another big man.
Williams is an athletic center who has shown he can protect the rim at a high level. The Wildcats will have nearly solidified their lineup, but they are missing one last piece. Williams' defense would fit Lloyd's philosophy, and both sides would benefit from each other.
The last player to visit Arizona was Derek Dixon. A few days after the visit, the former North Carolina Tar Heel signed on the dotted line and became a Wildcat. That was the hope and expectation for Williams.
Williams coming to Tucson is still a possibility, but it does not look good. When news broke out that he was going to visit Arizona, the Wildcats were not the only program interested in him. It was known that the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Oklahoma Sooners, and the Virginia Tech Hokies were keeping an eye on Williams.
Given how good a coach Lloyd is and the program's recent success, it would not matter that other teams were interested in Williams. The hope was that Lloyd could get it done and bring Williams to Tucson.
Williams Visiting Seton Hall
The recent news about Williams is not in the Wildcats' favor. The big man told League Ready that he is visiting Seton Hall Pirates men's basketball today. The Pirates finished 21-12 last season and fourth in the Big East Conference. The program lost to St. John's Red Storm in the Big East tournament, falling one game short of the conference championship game. This loss knocked them off the bubble, and therefore, they missed out on the NCAA Tournament.
Why Would Williams Pass on Arizona?
So the question is, why would Williams pass on Arizona? There are two main reasons. The first is playing time. The Wildcats have Krivas, and he will be a vocal point of the team next season. The Wildcats do not need Williams to come in and become a major player on the team. The program just needs Williams to provide rim protection and be a lob threat in the non-Krivas minutes.
Williams started all 33 games for the Owls last season, so it may be a hard adjustment for him to come off the bench. Seton Hall lacked size severely last season. Williams would be much more needed for the Pirates. If Williams just wants the opportunity to play, then Seton Hall would be a better fit. If he wants to win, then that is a different story.
The next reason is obviously NIL. The Wildcats more than likely do not have much money left after securing one of the top high school prospects in the nation, Caleb Holt, UNC transfer Dixon, and bringing back Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov. That would leave little to go around for Williams.
Seton Hall would likely offer Williams more money because he would be playing a larger role on the team. There is still a chance the Wildcats get Williams if he wants the best chance to win and be a part of a premier program. If the big man just wants the most playing time or money, then he may be on track to become a Pirate.
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Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25."