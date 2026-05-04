Wildcats Hosting Top Remaining Portal Big Man

Arizona has yet to finalize its roster for the upcoming basketball season, as it is hosting one of the best big men left in the transfer portal today. Former FAU center Devin Williams is set to visit Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd.

The sophomore played and started all 33 games for the Owls last season. Williams averaged 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks a game. His 2.6 blocks per game ranked him in the top five in the country last season.

One of the best bigs left in the portal is FAU transfer 6’10” Devin Williams. He tells me he’s recently heard from the following:



- Arizona (visiting tomorrow)

- North Carolina

- Virginia Tech

- Oklahoma

- Lots of other HM+ schools



Williams finished top-3 in the country in… pic.twitter.com/58FAQEAwUg — Hitmen Hoops (@HitmenHoops) May 4, 2026

Williams & Krivas Duo

Williams would help carry over the Wildcats' paint dominance from last season. His presence down low when Motiejus Krivas is resting would be a nightmare for opposing teams. Krivas and Williams would be one of the best defensive duos in the nation.

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

On offense, he would be a good lob threat and pick-and-roll big. Williams would help out backup point guard JJ Mandaquit immensely and round out a nice bench unit for the Wildcats. The team currently lacks depth at forward and center, and Williams would immediately fix that problem.

Williams Sweepstakes

Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Williams is from Corona, California, and attended UCLA during his freshman season. He played in just 10 games for the Bruins, averaging only three minutes per game. Williams then took his talents to FAU to play a bigger role.

Williams received offers out of high school from teams like Washington, San Diego State, UCLA, and Texas Tech. He wanted to remain in the area, which is why he chose UCLA.

FAU transfer Devin Williams is visiting Arizona tomorrow, per @HitmenHoops.



The 6-10 redshirt sophomore averaged 7.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 2.6 BPG. Started his career at UCLA. pic.twitter.com/zigNOobDuR — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) May 4, 2026

Nothing is set in stone yet, as the center has also received interest from other top schools. North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, and other programs are also a part of the Williams sweepstakes.

Wildcats Must Secure Williams

Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd and his staff must bring out all the stops for Williams. Now, Williams is not a huge needle mover by any means, but the Wildcats are running out of targets to go after to help them with their big man depth.

Williams was a former 4-star prospect out of high school and has demonstrated his ability to protect the rim. The Wildcats just need someone to relieve Krivas for a little while, without losing any rim protection.

This may be the last chance Lloyd and the Wildcats get to bring in a big man that can actually contribute next season. We hope to have more information as the days go by, but today may be a big day for the Wildcats.