Arizona Lands Another Commitment From Texas Transfer Jay'Vion Cole
The story of this offseason for the Arizona Wildcats football program is how head coach Brent Brennan can respond to a disastrous debut.
He and his staff are certainly going to have their hands full with the transfer portal.
Around 30 players have entered their names into consideration for other schools to contact them, and the expectation is that the majority, if not all, will find homes elsewhere and leave Tucson.
Knowing this, Brennan has been active on his own side of things so far.
Luke Wysong, Chancellor Owens, and Michael Dansby have all been plucked out of the portal by the Wildcats, adding players at position groups of need with newly-minted AP First-Team All-American Tetairoa McMillan declaring for the NFL draft and multiple defensive players looking to transfer.
Arizona has now landed another player, earning a commitment from former Texas defensive back Jay'Vion Cole.
This another player who has experience playing for Brennan, transferring to San Jose State from Cal Poly for the 2023 season before he moved on to Texas this past year.
Cole is the rare case of a player who actually improved his prospect status in the portal, going from a two-star recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports, to a three-star as a transfer this time around.
The 5-foot-11 cornerback gives Arizona another ballhawk alongside Dansby.
In three seasons of college football, he's recorded 54 total tackles with 39 of them being solo. He's also had 14 pass breakups and a staggering eight interceptions that included one during his limited action with Texas this year.
Cole is another solid get for the Wildcats out of the portal.
While Brennan hasn't pulled in a true gamechanger just yet, he's adding players to this roster as they search for depth, something they desperately need.