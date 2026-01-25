As Road Ahead Intensifies, Lloyd Has This Challenge for Wildcats

The No. 1-ranked Arizona Wildcats improved to 20-0 on the season with a rather easy-looking 88-53 road win over West Virginia on Saturday, further establishing their hold on the Big 12 Conference and cementing their status as a contender by blowing out a team that had no real business being on the same court at this point in their program's development process.



Young players like freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat played pivotal roles in the rout, as Arizona built an early 20-point cushion and raced away with the game. It was about as complete a performance as one could expect from the No. 1 team in a historically difficult environment. Still, head coach Tommy Lloyd believes his team has another level to reach off the court if it wants to become truly elite.



"I think the biggest step for us that I've been talking to our guys about is ... our guys need to be a little more intentional about being a player-led program down the stretch," Lloyd said after the win. "Our staff's done the best job we could of putting them in position, trying to help them develop, and helping them through adversity, teaching. But now, it's time for them to own -- own the execution, own the fundamentals, own the effort, own the energy. It's always better to own than rent. Right? At least I think it is."



Becoming Player-Led

To some, it may seem like Lloyd is nitpicking. He's the coach of a 20-0 team that has a pretty firm grasp on the No. 1 overall ranking and a good shot at winning a national championship. How can he be asking his team for more ownership after a 35-point win?



Well, what he's seeking is true leadership from a close-knit group, a common trait of championship teams. Sure, the coach can put the players where they need to be -- physically, mentally, and otherwise -- but the success of the team ultimately depends on the drive and motivation of the players.



"It's not negative," Lloyd said. "I just feel like, when you've been together every day for basically six months, they've been hearing my voice a lot. Now, the players have got to harness that and own it. They have to be the catalyst for the next step. That's my hope."



A good example of that happened in the second half of Saturday's game. With a 20-point lead at the half, Arizona could've come out in the second half, put the game on cruise control, try to show off or pad the stats, and escape with a narrow win. Instead, the Wildcats "stepped on their throats."



The lead approached 30 points with more than 10 minutes left in the game, even though things were a little bit more competitive than they had been in the first half. A lesser team could've let the game get close, but Arizona's players knew what needed to be done.



"I thought our guys did a pretty good job," Lloyd remarked. "We didn't go on a 20-0 run or anything, but West Virginia is a really good team. Ross [Hodge] is a really good coach, and they responded a few times. Then, we were able to wear them out in those last 10 minutes and make the margin of victory look a little wider than it really was."



It seems like another step in the right direction, but it's still just another game for the Wildcats. The most difficult part of their schedule is about to begin as they travel to No.13 BYU on Monday, kicking off a stretch that includes five top-25 teams in seven games, plus a road trip to Arizona State, which gave Arizona a battle last week.



"I think we're heading in a direction where they're owning it, and they're understanding that we have lots of good players," Lloyd added. "... But there's going to be some bumps in the road. We know we're trending up, but we know there's going to be some real challenges ahead."



Lloyd makes that team's desired identity abundantly clear going forward. The Wildcats have been up to the challenge so far. How will they respond as the climb up the mountain steepens?