Awaka Shows Off New Wrinkle in Arizona’s Win Over Utah

Arizona added to its already impressive resume with a blowout 97-78 victory over the Utah Utes to open up Big 12 play.

The top-ranked Wildcats saw contributions from numerous players in the win, most notably with Brayden Burries and Tobe Awaka each contributing a double-double in the win.

It was Awaka’s highest scoring game of the season, as he scored 18 points while adding 12 rebounds to his line for the day. On the season, he is averaging a double-double with 10.1 points, and 10.3 rebounds per game as a key interior force for the Wildcats.

Jan 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Obomate Abbey (21) drives against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) and forward Koa Peat (10) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Not only did Awaka lead the way in scoring for Arizona , but he also showcased a new wrinkle in his game, knocking down 2 three-pointers in the win. Awaka had only attempted 3 shots from beyond the arc all season prior to the matchup with Utah, and only made 2 three-pointers all of last season.

After the game, Awaka spoke to the media about his unexpected performance from behind the three-point line.

“I was just open,” Awaka said. “I felt confident to take the shot. That’s really all that it was.”

Burries, who finished with 17 points, and a season-high 11 rebounds, also gave credit to Awaka for his work ethic when it comes to working on his outside shooting.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) slam dunks the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“He works on his shot everyday after practice,” Burries said. “I have, like, total confidence in him shooting that shot, especially when he’s wide open at the top of the key. So, I actually like that shot from Tobe.”

Head coach Tommy Lloyd also shared his thoughts on Awaka’s career day from beyond the arc, citing the emphasis on player development at the program.

“Tobe’s worked really hard on his shot,” Lloyd said. “One of the aspects of player development that we really focus on is — obviously the number one objective for me is to win games at Arizona — but secondly, I want these guys to get better, and have careers that go way past Arizona. These guys are working on things for the future.”

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) against the San Diego State Aztecs during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“They do individual workouts everyday with our coaches,” Lloyd added. “You can only shoot so many jump hooks.”

Awaka and the rest of the Wildcats will look to build off of their strong start to conference play as they continue to show all the makings of a realistic title contender. Not just in the Big 12, but also on the National scale as well.