Arizona Sees Familiar Perch for Sixth Consecutive Week

Arizona’s men’s basketball team continues its magical season, as they were named the nation’s #1 team by the AP Poll for the sixth consecutive week.

The Wildcats dominated the voting this time around. After narrowly edging Michigan for the top spot last week, Arizona earned 60 of a possible 61 first place votes, with #2 Iowa State getting the other vote. Arizona earned 1,524 points in the poll, while ISU received 1,448.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts toward the referee during the second half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center.

Convincing victories

Dominant wins over Kansas State (101-76), and TCU (86-73) helped propel the Wildcats to the top spot once again. They’ve been led by a balanced attack offensively, and a stifling defense that has made them one of, if not the most dangerous team in the country.

At 16-0, the Wildcats are one of four undefeated teams left in the country. They join Iowa State, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt as the only remaining undefeated squads.

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Arizona Wildcats huddle on the court after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Big 5

The Wildcats have 5 players currently averaging double-digit point totals: Brayden Burries (14.6), Koa Peat (14.8), Jaden Bradley (13.6), Motiejus Krivas (11.1), and Anthony Dell’Orso (10.2). As a team, they average an impressive 91.1 points per game, the highest mark in the Big 12. Their 51.8 percent mark from the floor is second in the conference behind Iowa State, as is their +23.1 point differential.

Arizona started the season ranked #13 in the country, and quickly shot up to the top spot thanks to five ranked wins in non-conference play, including victories over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, UCLA, and UConn. They’ve continued their dominance into conference, blowing out TCU, Kansas State, and Utah to kick off Big 12 play with a 3-0 record. Arizona is currently 5-0 in Quad 1 games, and 4-0 in Quad 2, giving them an already impressive March Madness resume.

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks on from the bench during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Other notable changes in the Big 12 include Iowa State jumping up to #2, BYU falling to #11, Houston remaining at #7, Texas Tech falling to #15, and Kansas and UCF falling out of the top 25 completely. With this many teams in the fold, the Big 12 appears to be one of the most competitive leagues in all of college basketball.

The Wildcats will be challenged throughout the remainder of conference play as they look to win not only a Big 12 title, but a national championship this season. After being eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen last season, Arizona looks like an unstoppable force this time around.