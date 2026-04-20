Senior Edge Emerging as Leader of Arizona Defensive Line
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Arizona's defensive line returns a veteran group that could be poised for a breakout season in the Big 12, and its leadership is a big reason.
The Wildcats have nine upperclassmen on their roster this spring, many of whom have had productive careers, either with Arizona or previous institutions. That group includes sixth-year senior Tre Smith, who has taken on an extended leadership role as the oldest player in the room.
Tre Smith's Inspiration to Teammates
Smith came long with head coach Brent Brennan from San Jose State when he was hired by the Wildcats prior to the 2024-25 season. With the Spartans, he was an All-Mountain West player, recording over 60 tackles in his final season. After transferring to Arizona, he continued to produce with 53 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs (tackles for loss), and 4.5 sacks.
He entered last season expected to make a big impact, but suffered a season-ending injury after appearing in four games. The good news of that was that it allowed him another year of college eligibility, and he's making the most of it by working hard as he prepares for a return to live game action this fall.
"Watching him do things to the max is just fun to see," senior defensive lineman Leroy Palu said. "We always have to take after him. We try our best to be like him."
That's a smart approach by the rest of the defensive line and a great sign for the Arizona defense. The players can learn plenty from a veteran player like Smith, and it's almost too rare to see so many players take note of that kind of work ethic, at least enough that it carries over to everyone in the room.
Quiet off the Field
But that's the leadership style Smith brings, even as he looks to improve in other areas.
"Everything he does is 100 percent effort, from the way he presents himself in the locker room, breakfast, and meetings," redshirt junior Julian Savaiinaea added. "He's a really quiet guy. He's been trying to step out of his shoes and be more vocal, but he's really a leader of action. He leads by his actions, and it speaks louder than his words. Tre Smith is an inspiring guy to the whole room."
The job of a leader is to inspire the team around him, so Smith seems to be right on track there. He's a great example of the type of player the Arizona defensive staff wants, and if others can follow his lead, the Wildcat defense will eventually be full of top-tier players -- whether it's in talent, work ethic, or both.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.