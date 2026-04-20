Senior Edge Emerging as Leader of Arizona Defensive Line

Arizona's defensive line returns a veteran group that could be poised for a breakout season in the Big 12, and its leadership is a big reason.

The Wildcats have nine upperclassmen on their roster this spring, many of whom have had productive careers, either with Arizona or previous institutions. That group includes sixth-year senior Tre Smith, who has taken on an extended leadership role as the oldest player in the room.

#Arizona EDGE Tre Smith is an explosive and powerful rusher for the Wildcats.



Coming back from an injury suffered in Week 2, he posted 38 pressures and 5 sacks last year.#IowaState OTs, Tyler Miller and James Neal, will be opposite of him. Two NFL sized tackles who've only… https://t.co/L9lHcuYhaC pic.twitter.com/hNPvyy3zJm — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) September 27, 2025

Tre Smith's Inspiration to Teammates



Smith came long with head coach Brent Brennan from San Jose State when he was hired by the Wildcats prior to the 2024-25 season. With the Spartans, he was an All-Mountain West player, recording over 60 tackles in his final season. After transferring to Arizona, he continued to produce with 53 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs (tackles for loss), and 4.5 sacks.

He entered last season expected to make a big impact, but suffered a season-ending injury after appearing in four games. The good news of that was that it allowed him another year of college eligibility, and he's making the most of it by working hard as he prepares for a return to live game action this fall.

"Watching him do things to the max is just fun to see," senior defensive lineman Leroy Palu said. "We always have to take after him. We try our best to be like him."

That's a smart approach by the rest of the defensive line and a great sign for the Arizona defense. The players can learn plenty from a veteran player like Smith, and it's almost too rare to see so many players take note of that kind of work ethic, at least enough that it carries over to everyone in the room.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Tre Smith (3) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Micah Alejado (12) during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Quiet off the Field

But that's the leadership style Smith brings, even as he looks to improve in other areas.

"Everything he does is 100 percent effort, from the way he presents himself in the locker room, breakfast, and meetings," redshirt junior Julian Savaiinaea added. "He's a really quiet guy. He's been trying to step out of his shoes and be more vocal, but he's really a leader of action. He leads by his actions, and it speaks louder than his words. Tre Smith is an inspiring guy to the whole room."

Sep 7, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Tre Smith (3) forces Northern Arizona Lumberjack quarterback Ty Pennington (6) to fumble the ball during the fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The job of a leader is to inspire the team around him, so Smith seems to be right on track there. He's a great example of the type of player the Arizona defensive staff wants, and if others can follow his lead, the Wildcat defense will eventually be full of top-tier players -- whether it's in talent, work ethic, or both.