Arizona's Tre Smith Speaks on Returning From Season-Ending Injury

Arizona football is looking to build on last year’s 9-4 season. Brent Brennan will serve as the Wildcats’ head coach for the third straight season. Spring practice officially kicked off last week, and one key story stands out.

San Jose transfer Tre Smith arrived in Tucson for the 2024 Wildcats season. The edge rusher had 6.5 sacks with the Spartans in the season before he transferred to the Wildcats. Smith had high expectations coming from the Spartans, and the Wildcats were looking for immediate impact.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Wildcats went 4-8 in Smith’s first season with the program, he had a very solid year. He had 4.5 sacks and forced a fumble in the 2024 season. With two solid seasons back-to-back, the fan base was hyped for Smith’s senior season.

Smith Missed Eight Games in 2025

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Wildcats had a much better 2025 season, things did not pan out for Smith. In the third game of the season, he suffered a rotator cuff injury, which put him out for the rest of the 2025 season. His senior season was over before it began.

Smith talked about his feelings about being back on campus after his season did not go the way he planned last year.

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, you know, looking back, I would say, into my past self, it's not what I expected it to be, but in the present moment, it's an absolute blessing. Have the opportunity to line up with this guy (Mays Pese), the rest of the boys," Smith said. "Again, it's a blessing, for sure.”

Smith has suffered his fair share of injuries and faced many hardships through his collegiate career. He spoke about his journey and how it shaped who he is today.

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“On my college journey, I would say it could always be a lot worse, but I would say it's not for the weak-minded. You know, I've had multiple injuries, a lot of adversity, as we all do in our own way, but it's definitely formed me into who I am today, without a doubt.”

Bounce-Back Season in the Works

Day 3 Spring Ball 🏈🍃 pic.twitter.com/WxIANPf7cT — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) March 28, 2026

Smith gave insight into his rehab process following a rotator cuff injury that kept him out of action last season.

“I've been through an Achilles before, so it's not exactly the same, but it's just monotonous, like you've got to do it every day. And you don't feel like necessarily doing it all the time, but it's either I do that, or I don't get to play and chase my dream.”

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images