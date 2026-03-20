Arizona Seniors Looking for College Basketball Glory

One thing that has not been talked about enough is the experience and upperclass leadership that the Arizona Wildcats have in the NCAA Tournament.

You cannot really say that about other top teams in this tournament, especially on the same level as Arizona, which is one of the favorites to win it all. That was a huge key for it this season, and it has been flying under the radar, but it will come out in this tournament and will set the tone from their first game today and on.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

These are important players because they know what it is like playing at the highest of highs when it comes to March Madness. They know the feelings and all the emotions that come with being a top team and being the team that everyone wants to upset.

That is where these players calm the pressure down, and show the players that never been here before how to go about handling business and what gives them the best opportunity to be successful from game one until the end.

Seniors Looking for One More Shot at Basketball Glory

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) practices during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Three key seniors for Arizona are Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, and Anthony Dell'orso. These three know what it takes to win at this point of the season, and are all key players if Arizona wants to be the last team standing on Championship Monday.

"I think it's going to be exciting. It's going to be fun. Again, it's just sort of keying in on personnel, knowing their tendencies. Obviously, they like to play inside, just like us," said Awaka .

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"No, not really. I know it's going to be special for the group," said Bradley. "I'm kind of putting my personal feelings to the side, doing everything for the team, going out there, taking one game at a time. We've all been through this, been in March. So the freshmen haven't. So just give them little nuggets. But it's nothing new, nothing special. But just one game at a time."

"Obviously, coming from the mid-major levels, you understand what it takes to get to this point. That's why we respect the team we're playing. They've gone through a lot to get here, just like we've gone through," said Dell'orso.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

These seniors want to go out with a bang, and what better way to do it than winning the National Championship? It all starts by handling business against the No. 16 seed.