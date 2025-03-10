Caleb Love only Arizona player on All-Big 12 basketball team
Maybe Bobby Hurley voted for Caleb Love after all.
Love, Arizona's fifth-year senior guard, was named first-team All-Big 12 on Monday — the only Arizona player to make any of the three teams. Texas Tech, who finished one game ahead of Arizona (20-11, 14-6) in the conference standings, had two players make first-team All-Big 12 and one on the second team. Texas Tech forward JT Toppin was named Big 12 Player of the Year.
Arizona's Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar were named to the honorable mention list.
After Arizona beat Arizona State 81-72 on Feb. 1 — and ASU guard BJ Freeman was ejected for head-butting love late in the game — Hurley said he would not vote for Love to be on the all-conference team.
"I can tell you this: I do get a vote for all-conference and I can tell you who's not getting a vote," Hurley said at the very end of his press conference. As he stood up and walked out of the room he said "if you can read into that, I'm sure you might know who I'm thinking of right now."
Love, who was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2024, averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and shot 31.8% from the 3-point.
Here are the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball awards:
All-Big 12 First Team
- Caleb Love, Arizona
- Norchad Omier, Baylor
- Richie Saunders, BYU
- LJ Cryer, Houston
- J’Wan Roberts, Houston
- Curtis Jones, Iowa State
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
- JT Toppin, Texas Tech*
- Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
- Javon Small, West Virginia
All-Big 12 Second Team
- VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
- Keyshawn Hall, UCF
- Milos Uzan, Houston
- Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
- Chance McMillian, Texas Tech
All-Big 12 Third Team
- Joseph Tugler, Houston
- Zeke Mayo, Kansas
- Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State
- Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
- Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Honorable Mention: Arizona: Tobe Awaka, Henri Veesaar; Baylor: Robert Wright; BYU: Egor Demin; UCF: Darius Johnson; Cincinnati: Jizzle James; Colorado: Julian Hammond III; Houston: Emanuel Sharp; Kansas: Dajuan Harris Jr.; Kansas State: David N’Guessan; Oklahoma State: Bryce Thompson; TCU: Noah Reynolds, Ernest Udeh Jr.; Utah: Gabe Madsen
All-Defensive Team
- Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State
- J’Wan Roberts, Houston
- Joseph Tugler, Houston
- Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
- Sencire Harris, West Virginia
All-Freshman Team
- Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State
- VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
- Robert Wright, Baylor
- Egor Demin, BYU
- Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
All-Newcomer Team
- Norchad Omier, Baylor
- Keyshawn Hall, UCF
- Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
- Zeke Mayo, Kansas
- JT Toppin, Texas Tech