Ranking Arizona's Best NFL Players Ever
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When the NFL Draft begins, and that familiar tune that fans have grown to love begins playing, it will mark the start of a new chapter in the Arizona Wildcats' best prospects from the 2025 season. Safeties Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith, and Treydan Stukes are all slated to be drafted within three days (rounds 1-7), and all can change a team's defense for the better.
Other notable players, such as Ismail Mahdi, Myron Robinson, Luke Wysong, and others, could very well make it to a team and develop into valuable players at the professional level. Although they were not invited to the NFL Combine, they all shone on Pro Day and showed why they should be drafted.
It's no secret that Arizona has had its share of players who have gone on to have illustrious careers in the NFL, and this latest group of players could do the same. Before the start of the draft, let's take a look at three Wildcats who had amazing careers after their time at Arizona was through.
1. Rob Gronkowski
Big, reliable, physical, these are just a few words to describe Rob Gronkowski, who played most of his career with the New England Patriots before making the move to Tampa Bay to play with Tom Brady. As a Wildcat, Gronkowski amassed 1,197 yards and 16 touchdowns in the two short years he was there.
Gronkowski was then drafted in the second round and went on to play nine seasons with the Patriots and two more with the Buccaneers. In his 11-year career, he appeared in four Super Bowls and helped win two of them. Gronkowski could have played in five Super Bowls, but a season-ending back injury kept him out of New England's miraculous 34-28 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.
By the end of his career, Gronkowski was a four-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-First Teamer, scored 92 touchdowns, and holds multiple single-season records.
2. Teddi Bruschi
Bruschi was another player drafted by the Patriots who went on to have a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Originally a defensive end at Arizona, Brushi recorded 52 career sacks, a program record that stands to this day.
Bruschi was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 1996 draft and made his presence known. Bruschi made the move to linebacker after college and became one of the most consistent pieces of the Patriots' dynasty, helping them win three Super Bowls and being selected to two Pro Bowls.
3. Chris McAlister
During his time with the Baltimore Ravens, McAlister established himself as a true No. 1 cornerback who can be trusted to cover any wide receiver lined up across from him. Gifted with size and speed, he used that to his advantage and became a defensive back that quarterbacks avoided.
McAlister was drafted in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact, intercepting five passes in his rookie season. McAlister went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL, becoming a Super Bowl champion and a three-time Pro Bowler.
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Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.