Arizona's Roussaw Talks Decision on Becoming a Wildcat

Arizona brought in a talented linebacker this offseason. Memphis transfer Everett Roussaw Jr. decided to take his talents to Tucson and play for Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan. Roussaw had a stellar junior season, recording 64 total tackles, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, an interception, and 2.5 sacks.

The Atlanta native spent his first two years at UAB, where he gathered 125 total tackles and four sacks across his two seasons as a Blazer. Now he is looking to help the Wildcats have another successful season.

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Roussaw Talks Decision Coming to Tucson

In yesterday’s press conference , Roussaw talked about the decision to come to Arizona and become a Wildcat.

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“It was an easy decision to be honest, just the love and the culture here," Roussaw said. "I came on my visit, and I really didn’t know what to expect, to be honest. The constant communication from the coaches was phenomenal, man. I just really felt like, for me to travel all the way across the country and go to school away from my family, I would want to be in a place like this, where it's like these guys are going to be my family."

"I’m loved here, and I had nothing bad to say about my visit, so it was a no-brainer, really."

Roussaw Praises Coach Gonzales

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Danny Gonzales was promoted to the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator in January 2025. He spent the 2024 season as a linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. Roussaw shared his thoughts on what it is like to play for Gonzales.

“Playing for coach G [Gonzales] is great, man, I’m not going to lie," Roussaw added. "The freedom the defense gives the linebackers is like second to none. We have a lot of fun on the daily, just being able to create certain disguises, freedom helps us make plays tremendously. Coach G… loves to reach out and have personal relationships with us. It just makes it easier, like on the field… the corrections and everything. If coach G says to do this, then we do this.”

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Roussaw Adjusting to Wildcats Defense

As mentioned, Roussaw was with two programs before joining the Wildcats, UAB and Memphis. He was asked how similar Arizona’s defense is to the defenses Roussaw was a part of in the past.

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“It’s actually very similar with the exoticness. Being able to get to so many fronts and so many different looks. Overall, I feel like this defense gives the linebackers a little more freedom. We rotate a lot, and all of us can do every single thing, as far as off the ball and on the ball. Whereas the last defense, linebackers pretty much get stuck on the ball before a play. They got their similarities and differences, but I’ll say this one is overall more exotic and can give different disguises.”