Gonzales, Doege Reflect on Last Game and What’s Next
Despite a heartbreaking 33-27 double overtime loss to the No. 15-ranked BYU Cougars last Saturday, the Arizona Wildcats still have many positives to take from the game and implement for their next competition against Houston at TDECU Stadium this week.
The offense responded in a huge way by scoring 24 straight points after two failed drives in the first quarter while gaining 383 total yards of offense and converting four fourth downs.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona forced three turnovers, two of those being interceptions by Bear Bachmeier, who had thrown just one the entire season leading up to this latest game.
Seth Doege and Danny Gonzales assessed the thrilling game and gave their thoughts on what needs to improve before it meets Houston on the football field. Here is what they both had to say about the respective squads.
Doege on playing the Houston defense
"They're a top 25 scoring defense and a top 25 yards per game defense. So, it's another good defense that we're going to have to have a great plan for and go execute and not beat ourselves."
"They do a great job of mixing up the front, which, you know, it seems like all good defenses right now do a great job of mixing up the front and keeping you guessing and keeping the combinations and the communication always an issue."
Gonzales on scheming without Tre Smith
"If you saw Saturday, we were a little bit more three down lineman, three linebacker personnel, with Riley getting extensive reps and Chase Kennedy being fully healthy, we can smite that rotation between Tia, Deshawn, Leroy, Julian, Malachi, Mays, and then you work in Zac Siulepa a little bit on the inside. I mean, on our goal line, we put five d-linemen in there. They didn't move us an inch."
Doege on Kedrick Reescano's big game
"He's a warrior. He's fighting through his injury, finding ways to be available. You should see him attack his rehab. It's unbelievable, because he just wants to be a great teammate. He wants to help the team. And so I love that kid. Obviously, he's got a little bit more size than the other two, and so, you saw it on that fourth down call, what we called basically duo, he ran through like three people pulling scores. I mean, that's just who he is. That's the mentality that he has."
Gonzales on Max Harris and Taye Brown
"Max Harris is like the epitome of everything you want to find in the in the transfer portal. One, he's a damn good player. Two, his leadership skills. He's the one that I talked to on the green dot on Saturday."
"Whether we wanted them to look back over for the sideline to get a new signal, or if I wanted to just tell Max what to do, he can get a communication to everybody, and they listen. And you can't do that with everybody. We've got a great leader between him and Taye Brown I love Taye Brown."
"He's like, the guy that nobody wants on your team, not flashy, he's not sexy, but the dude has 14 tackles, and he's probably the toughest sucker on your football team, And so Taye Brown and Max are like the anchor of what we have inside. They play almost every play."
Doege on redzone play calling
"I think the biggest issue is should I run the ball at times? Absolutely, but it's not like I'm just calling passes. I am calling runs. But you also have to have this element of RPO is just in case they do stack the balls. Now, do I think Noah got aggressive at times of going after it. Yes, I do. Do I need to fix that? Yes, I do Do I take accountability for us not being good in the red zone. Absolutely, that's on me."
