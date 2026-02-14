NBA Three-Point Contest Winners: Full List from 1986 to Now
The NBA’s three-point contest is back as the opener for the slam dunk contest on All-Star Saturday night. In the modern era, the NBA is overflowing with premier three-point shooters who have an opportunity to take center stage during All-Star weekend, which will be held in Los Angeles at the Clippers’ Intuit Dome this year.
Damian Lillard’s appearance in this year’s three-point contest is reason enough to watch. The 35-year-old star guard has been rehabbing since returning to the Trail Blazers this season after suffering a torn Achilles back in April. He hasn’t played in an NBA game this year, but he’s a two-time three-point contest champion, winning the event in 2023 and ‘24 before Heat guard Tyler Herro took home the trophy last year.
Shooting spot-up threes with no defenders closing out is the perfect place for Lillard to put his mark on the 2025–26 NBA season. Outside of Lillard, this year’s three-point contest is highlighted by stars like Tyrese Maxey, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray. Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel got the nod after a scalding start to his first season. Now, he has an opportunity to become the first rookie to ever win the event.
With the arrival of the next edition of one of the NBA’s signature All-Star Saturday events, it’s a good time to look back on the history of the long-running three-point contest.
Every NBA three-point contest winner
Since the three-point contest first began in 1986, the event has been a staple of All-Star weekend with plenty of NBA legends and familiar faces taking home the prize. Here’s a look at each winner of the three-point contest:
Year
Winner
Team
Location
2025
Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
San Francisco Bay Area
2024
Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
Indianapolis
2023
Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers
Salt Lake City
2022
Karl-Anthony Towns
Minnesota Timberwolves
Cleveland
2021
Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors
Atlanta
2020
Buddy Hield
Sacramento Kings
Chicago
2019
Joe Harris
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte
2018
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles
2017
Eric Gordon
Houston Rockets
New Orleans
2016
Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors
Toronto
2015
Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors
New York City
2014
Marco Belinelli
San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans
2013
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Houston
2012
Kevin Love
Minnesota Timberwolves
Orlando
2011
James Jones
Miami Heat
Los Angeles
2010
Paul Pierce
Boston Celtics
Dallas
2009
Daequan Cook
Miami Heat
Phoenix
2008
Jason Kapono
Toronto Raptors
New Orleans
2007
Jason Kapono
Miami Heat
Las Vegas
2006
Dirk Nowitzki
Dallas Mavericks
Houston
2005
Quentin Richardson
Phoenix Suns
Denver
2004
Voshon Lenard
Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles
2003
Peja Stojaković
Sacramento Kings
Atlanta
2002
Peja Stojaković
Sacramento Kings
Philadelphia
2001
Ray Allen
Milwaukee Bucks
Washington D.C.
2000
Jeff Hornacek
Utah Jazz
Oakland
1999
Canceled - lockout
N/A
N/A
1998
Jeff Hornacek
Utah Jazz
New York
1997
Steve Kerr
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland
1996
Tim Legler
Washington Wizards
San Antonio
1995
Glen Rice
Miami Heat
Phoenix
1994
Mark Price
Cleveland Cavaliers
Minnesota
1993
Mark Price
Cleveland Cavaliers
Minnesota
1992
Craig Hodges
Chicago Bulls
Orlando
1991
Craig Hodges
Chicago Bulls
Charlotte
1990
Craig Hodges
Chicago Bulls
Miami
1989
Dale Ellis
Seattle SuperSonics
Houston
1988
Larry Bird
Boston Celtics
Chicago
1987
Larry Bird
Boston Celtics
Seattle
1986
Larry Bird
Boston Celtics
Dallas
NBA three-point contest history
The NBA introduced its three-point contest in 1986, when Celtics legend Larry Bird was the inaugural winner. He won the first three three-point contests the league conducted until Dale Ellis of the SuperSonics became the first winner other than Bird in ‘89.
The contest has been a mainstay for the NBA since it was introduced, missing just one year in ‘99 due to the lockout. Each iteration has typically had eight participants, outside of six players in 2003 and ‘13, then 10 contestants in ‘19 when Nets’ shooter Joe Harris walked away with the win.
A money ball worth two points has been the last ball of each rack since the contest’s inception, but the league introduced a full rack of money balls in 2014 where the contestant can choose its placement. In ‘20, two additional shots were placed even deeper on the top of both sides of the key, worth three points if made. The high score was 30 initially, but the additional money balls and three-point shots have grown the maximum total to 40 over recent years. Steph Curry and Tyrese Haliburton are tied for the most points ever in a round, with a mark of 31 points.
Best NBA three-point contests ever
Let’s bring it all the way back. To begin the three-point contest, Bird was the champion three years in a row. To complete the three-peat, he famously won the 1988 three-point contest while keeping his warm-up jacket on throughout the night. He nearly missed out on his third title in a row, but sank each ball in the fourth rack during his final round, then made the last three shots of the final round to defeat Dale Ellis of the SuperSonics. Bird’s final shot gave him the three-peat, and he held his hand up in the air before the ball dropped through the hoop, knowing the last shot was cash.
Steph Curry, the NBA’s greatest three-point shooter, has won the three-point contest twice. His first win came in 2015 where he defeated Kyrie Irving and fellow splash brother Klay Thompson. Curry’s 27 points in the final round set a record for the most points in a final round in three-point contest history until Thompson was able to tie his former teammate when he took home the crown the following year.
Curry set the record for most points in a single round when he dropped 31 in 2021, a record that Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield have since tied. He had to get past Mike Conley Jr., who gave him a run for his money, for his second three-point contest win. Conley had 28 points in the first round and followed that up with 27 in the final round. But Curry made his final two shots in the final including the money ball which took him past Conley on the final opportunity for an electric ending to Curry’s second three-point contest victory.
Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is the only 7-footer to win the three-point contest aside from Dirk Nowitzki and in 2022, the big man put together one of the best performances we’ve ever seen. Towns had 29 points in the final round during his win, the most in the last round in three-point contest history. He got past strong performances from Luke Kennard and Trae Young, who each had 26 points apiece in the final round. Towns remains the only center to have won the event and he proved one more time that big men can certainly shoot.
