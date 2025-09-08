Arizona Softball Adds to 2027 Recruiting Class
The Arizona softball team and coach Caitlin Lowe added three players to their 2027 recruiting class.
The Wildcats added four-star recruits Charlie Simi and Eloisa Maes to the 2027 class, as well as pitcher Arrianna Romero.
Simi offers the ability to play multiple positions in the infield as a strong defender. At the plate, she is expected to offer a combination of power and contact as a hitter. She participated with Athletics Mercado Hovermale/Tidd, who not only won the 16U Premier PGF 16U Premier National Championship, but also went undefeated in the process.
Maes is a pitcher who recently dominated with Texas Glory. She helped lead them to the Elite Eight, posting a 14-2 record with a 1.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts across 102 2/3 innings. She is expected to help the Wildcats right away as part of an early, strong 2027 recruiting class.
Romero was once ranked as one of the top 12-year-old softball players in the country a few years ago. She has now committed to Lowe and Arizona to join Simii and Maes in the 2027 class.
Last year, she posted a 2.82 ERA across 151 1/3 innings with 125 strikeouts for her travel team. She also hit .287 with four home runs as part of a run to winning the Alliance Fastpitch 14U Super Cup championship.
Arizona softball announces fall schedule
The Wildcats released their 2025 fall schedule last week. It features six home games as well as a scrimmage at Grand Canyon.
The fall schedule opens with Arizona's annual Red and Blue scrimmage on October 10. The Wildcats will later host Benedictine University Mesa, Chandler-Gilbert, Central Arizona, Phoenix College and Pima throughout the rest of October and into November. The scrimmage at Grand Canyon is the second-to-last game on the fall schedule at the start of November.
The Wildcats will be welcoming back nine players returning from last year's team, including All-American Sydney Stewart. She led Arizona last season with 20 home runs, 68 RBI, an .819 slugging percentage, 48 walks and a .542 on-base percentage. Her home run, RBI, slugging percentage and on-base percentage also ranked second in the Big 12.
Arizona will also welcome back All-Big 12 players Regan Shockey and Jenna Sniffen, as well as 10 newcomers, including four freshmen and six transfers.
