Arizona Staff Visits Top 2027 Wide Receiver Target

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have been pursuing several 2027 recruits lately, including recently traveling to California to visit a four-star wide receiver who’s one of the Wildcats’ top targets in the class.

Brent Brennan and Arizona Staff Visit Four-Star 2027 Wide Receiver

On Jan. 28, Brennan and Arizona tight ends coach Josh Miller traveled to Calabasas, California, to visit Kingston Celifie, a four-star wide receiver at Calabasas High School. After the visit, Celifie posted a photo of himself with Brennan and Miller on X and spoke about the experience.

“Big Thank you to Head Coach Brent Brennan and Coach Miller for visiting our school today,” Celifie wrote. “I appreciated the time, the conversation and learning more about your program.”

The Wildcats have been targeting Celifie throughout the 2027 cycle. Arizona first extended an offer to him in January 2025 and has been actively pursuing him since.

He’s a talented prospect who could play either wide receiver or defensive back at the Power Four level. He’s coming off an impressive junior season at Calabasis, where, according to his X, he recorded 827 receiving yards, 683 kick return yards, 12 total touchdowns, and one interception.

Celifie’s ranked among the top pass catchers in the country and would be a monster addition to Arizona’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 324 overall player nationally, the No. 43 wide receiver, and the No. 30 prospect in California.

While Arizona is very much in the mix for Celifie, several other programs are also actively pursuing him. UCLA has been making a push for the four-star wide receiver of late, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Bruins the highest chance to land him at 15.7%.

With other programs targeting the Calabasis star, Brennan and Miller’s recent trip to California came at a crucial time and likely improved Arizona’s standing in Celifie recruitment and strengthened their relationship with him.

As of now, Celifie hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If Brennan and company continue making progress in the coming weeks and get him to Tucson for an official visit, the Wildcats should be in a strong position to land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

