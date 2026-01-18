Wildcats' Star Named to Prestigious Midseason Watch List

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley has been exceptional for the team this season, and he’s earning some additional recognition on top of it.

Earlier this week, Bradley was named to the Oscar Robertson Award Midseason Watch List . The trophy is handed out to the country’s most outstanding NCAA D-1 men’s basketball player, and Bradley has more than earned the right to see his name on that list.

Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Oscar Robertson poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bradley is currently averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor, and 50 percent from three-point range for an Arizona team that is one of just three undefeated teams in the country, Miami Ohio, and Nebraska being the other two.

His impact has helped push the Wildcats to the top of the AP Poll, where they’ve remained for the past six weeks. On a deep team full of talent, Bradley — a three-year veteran with Arizona — has been the engine that makes them go.

Bradley named a Wooden Award candidate

Jan 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates with forward Koa Peat (10) during the first half of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Additionally, earlier this month, Bradley was named alongside teammate Koa Peat on the top 25 Wooden Award Midseason Watch List. Bradley and Peat have been a dynamic duo for Arizona this season, leading to their success. Peat has been a standout freshman for the Wildcats, leading the team with 15.3 points per game so far this season, he was also named to the Wayman Tisdale Award Midseason Watch List .

Bradley has scored in double-digits in all but 4 of Arizona’s games, and has scored 20 or more points twice this season. He has helped lead Arizona to a 6-0 record in Quad 1 games, and a 2-0 record in Quad 2, giving them a highly remarkable resume with roughly two months still remaining in the regular season.

Some of Arizona’s most impressive wins this season include ranked victories over Auburn, Florida, Alabama, UConn, and UCLA in their non-conference schedule. So far, they’ve dominated their Big 12 schedule, with blowout victories in three of their four games so far.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) makes a lay up while Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) fails to block him during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona has yet to face any of BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas, Houston, or Iowa State, so they’ll have their work cut out for them in the remainder of their conference schedule.

After an exit in the Sweet Sixteen last season, the Wildcats will look to embark on a deep tournament run this season. As of now, Arizona has all the makings of a true national championship contender, and they’ll look to carry their momentum into the remainder of the season.