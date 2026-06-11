Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Denied Parole

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was denied parole Thursday, nearly five years after he killed a 23-year-old woman in a drunk driving crash in Las Vegas.

In 2023, Ruggs was sentenced to three to 10 years in a Nevada state prison after pleading guilty to felony DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter. The charges stemmed from the car crash in November of 2021 that killed Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. Ruggs pleaded guilty in May of ‘23 and was sentenced a few months later in August.

Ruggs reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.16%, which is twice the legal limit, and was driving at a speed of 127 mph when the crash occurred. He was reportedly driving as fast as 156 mph prior to the crash.

Had Ruggs’s parole been approved, the 27-year-old would’ve been scheduled for release from prison in August. His mandatory parole release date is set for August 27, 2027, according to Kathi Baker, executive director of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, via the Associated Press.

After his parole was denied, Ruggs’ attorneys issued a statement, via 8 News Now:

“Mr. Ruggs, and our office, continue to feel the grief and loss suffered by Ms. Tintor’s family.



“However, we are disappointed by the Parole Board’s decision to deny parole despite

overwhelming evidence of Mr. Ruggs having accepted responsibility for his conduct, having engaged in community outreach efforts related to DUI prevention, and having completed significant educational programs while in custody.



“While we respect the Board’s role, we disagree with its conclusion.”

Ruggs was a first-round pick out of Alabama in the 2020 draft. He played in 20 games for the Raiders from ’20 to ‘21 and recorded 50 receptions, 921 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

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