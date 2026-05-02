Arizona Takes Big Swings As 2027 Recruiting Ramps Up

There's no better way to increase the draw of your program than winning games and competing for national championships, and the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team is doing just that after reaching its first Final Four in 25 years.

The Wildcats saw many players depart this offseason, opening up opportunities for others to carve out roles. But it's the 2027 recruiting class that is already displaying some big swings from Arizona.

Arizona's 2027 Recruiting Targets

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It's important to note that these are just offers at this time, and no one has committed to the program. However, it looks like the beginnings of a potentially elite class, with all three offers going to top-30 players so far. For comparison's sake, the 2025 freshman class, which had such a huge impact on the program's success, ranked second when all was said and done, and the incoming 2026 class ranks 31st.

But landing any of these players would put the Wildcats back in business in 2027, no matter how they fare in 2026.

PF Marcus Spears Jr. - Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX)

“Big Swagu Jr.” showing why he’s the No. 1 player in the country 🔥



5⭐️ Marcus Spears Jr. is in his bag at #ChipotleNationals pic.twitter.com/1bfefWYZpE — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 3, 2026

Arizona recently offered the No. 1 player in the 2027 class, Marcus Spears Jr. The power forward has deep athletic roots as the son of former LSU and Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears, and comes from a high school program founded by former NBA star Jermaine O'Neal that has produced high-end basketball talent.

Arizona will have a battle on its hands. Spears Jr. already has 25 major offers, including most of the top programs in the Lone Star State.

C Darius Wabbington - Sunnyslope High School (Phoenix, AZ)

Darius Wabbington Hoophall West highlights! ESPN #9 in the 2027 class 😤 @Dariuswabb @HoophallClassic pic.twitter.com/pyQN88FbMK — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 10, 2025

Another player with plenty of interest from the Wildcats is local product Darius Wabbington. The 6-foot-11 center is a top-25 player in the class, a top-five center prospect, and the No. 4 prospect in the state. Getting him in the fold could be similar to landing Koa Peat, and you have to think that it would appeal to the Phoenix native, given what Peat achieved as a freshman playing in his home state .

Wabbington has 17 power-conference offers, including from programs like Purdue, Texas, Washington, USC, Alabama, and Arizona State. Arizona should hold the advantage over those programs, and Wabbington has had glowing things to say about the program's atmosphere.

PG Jason Gardner Jr. - Fishers High School (Fishers, IN)

Jason Gardner Jr., No. 1 PG in Indiana, putting in work at the Gary Harris Elite Camp. 😤🔥 @Jasongardnerjr @thats_G_ pic.twitter.com/5emqV7OQod — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) August 3, 2025

This should be a familiar name to Wildcat fans as Gardner Jr. is the son of former Arizona All-American point guard and current Director of Player Operations, Jason Gardner. Like his father, Gardner Jr. is a star player in Indiana, ranking in the top three in the state and among the top 35 nationally.

His background and familiarity with the Arizona program seem like advantages, but he does have 17 offers. Indiana, Florida, and Purdue are among those in pursuit, but if he chooses the Wildcats, he'll have a chance to become the latest in a long line of successful floor generals.