Wildcats Carry Leadership, Legacy into Final Four Reunion

No. 1 Arizona has had a special season so far, and when the 22-0 Wildcats return to the court against Oklahoma State this weekend, they'll have part of program history looiking on.

Members of Arizona's 2001 national runner-up team that lost to Duke in the championship game will be in attendance in Tucson as the university celebrates the 25th anniversay of one of its most successful teams that featured future NBA players like Gilbert Arenas, Luke Walton, and Richard Jefferson and left a legacy for future generations and the current team to follow.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"They're just great representatives for us," head coach Tommy Lloyd said as he met with the media this week, "and one of our driving forces is making sure that we're carrying the legacy forward and we're good representatives for them."

Impact of Legacy

One of the players from that 2001 team has been in a position to have a greta impact on the current team. Former All-American guard Jason Gardner currently serves as Director of Player Relations. helping guide and mentor the current players in the program and keeping up relationships with alumni.

His jersey is in the rafters in the McKale Center and he's coming BACK to Tucson!



Welcome our Director of Player Relations, Jason Gardner!

Gardner was a major part of that Final Four team and the other Arizona teams of the early 2000s, winning National Player of the Year in 2003 and becoming one of six Wildcats to have his jersey number retired after finishing his career among the program's leaders in scoring, three-point field goals, free throw makes, feree throw attempts, assists, steals, starts, wins, and many other categories.

"It's crazy that we're even sitting here talking about it," Gardner said. "I can't even believe it's 25 years ago. I think it's probably one of the best teams that's come through U of A. We had some great wings and some great bigs. I think we had it all. We just came up short in that championship game."

ʟᴇɢᴇɴᴅꜱ ʀᴇᴛᴜʀɴ.



Members of the 2001 Final Four squad return Feb 7. Come celebrate one of the most iconic teams in program history.



📰 https://t.co/mSjDFNDKv9

While Gardner didn't have as successful a pro career as some of his Arizona teammates, that experience and knowledge are part of what has made him tremendously valuable to the current program over the last five seasons, and he's used it to help drive the latest wave of Wildcat success.

"This is a legacy program, so when you have people who have actually had blood, sweat, and tears and sweat equity in the program, I think it matters," Lloyd said. "Jason was looking for an opportunity in college, and the timing worked out. He's been here and he;s a great guy, but what's really cool is all those guys who played with him that are coming back for this 2001 Final Four reunion, they all talk about him as a leader and what his leadership meant to them."

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) and forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gardner's leadership has made a difference for this year's Arizona team just as it did for the 2001 squad. It's no coincidence that the teams have drawn parallels, and now tradition and history will make their worlds collide.