How Arizona's Dash Fifita Could Upend Linebacker Depth Chart

The Arizona Wildcats now have two Fifitas on their team. While one of them is the unquestioned captain of the offense, the other is a high-level, high-octane linebacker with aspirations to lead the defense.

Dash Fifita, the younger brother of quarterback Noah Fifita, is a freshman on the Wildcats and brings not just a hard-hitting, downhill style of play but also a tremendous level of football IQ and the right mindset that aligns with head coach Brent Brennan's Redline mantra.

Spring practice concluded not too long ago, and now the Wildcats must await the start of summer sessions, when we truly get to see who has what it takes to don the Block A and represent the University of Arizona on the football field.

Given Fifita's high school credentials and pedigree, it is easy to see that he has all the makings of a potential star for Arizona. He is not the biggest linebacker on the field, but he possesses all the heart and grit to lead the unit sooner rather than later.

Big Fish, Bigger Pond

Fifita signed with the Wildcats as a linebacker after a year in which he won the Trinity League's Co-Defensive Player of the Year Award, and it was well earned. Fifita notched 101 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one interception, and three passes deflected in his senior year.

In that same year, Fifita helped Santa Margarita Catholic High School make it to the state championship and defeat De La Salle 47-19 to take home the trophy. Getting Fifita to sign with Arizona was a huge win for Brent Brennan and the program.

Dash Fifita is there and bats down the pass within the blink of an eye. Arizona is getting a good one.



Leki Holani is great, too, and gets the sack to end the half.



35-7 Santa Margarita over De La Salle | @FifitaDash pic.twitter.com/NootqyIFW0 — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) December 14, 2025

By the time Fififta finished his high school career, he had 201 tackles, 10 sacks, and five pass deflections. It is that kind of play on the field that has grabbed the Arizona staff's attention, and Brennan has even commented on his excitement for him to be on the team.

"I can't wait to see his path," Brennan said. "Every time he lines up, he does something really exciting. He's super tough, super smart, like highly highly football intelligent."

Undersized, Underestimated

Congratulations to Dash Fifita for signing with @ArizonaFBall #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ap0qOee0mX — SANTA MARGARITA Catholic High School (@SMCHSEagles) November 13, 2025

Fifita joined the Wildcats football team as a 3-star recruit and the 190th-best player in the state of California according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Fifita's size doesn't jump out on paper at 5-foot-7, 190 pounds. Even though it is his sheer tenacity and willingness to attack the ball that jumps out to coaches.

"He knows he's undersized, so he better play full speed, and that's what you see out there," Linebackers coach Josh Bringuel said. "It's been really fun to see him attack the work and not complain and go, 'Well, I'm undersized, I can't. No, figure it out, find a way.' So, it's been really fun to see him step into that and attack it in that manner."

A High Football IQ and a Physicality To Back It Up

It is not just Fifita's physical nature that has made him a standout player coming out of high school; his high level of knowledge has also caught the coaching staff's attention.

It is easy to see why, given his incredibly impressive highlights. By dissecting a play before it even starts and predicting where the ball is going, Fifita can get there and disrupt the play. This is what has impressed coaches such as Brennan and Bringuel the most.

Blessed is an understatement. Honored to showcase what is possible when you believe in our God! Wouldn’t be possible without my guys, this one for all of us. DBLOCK, over anybody and everybody, every one of em could’ve made a case for this. Forever behind em! BEST IN THE WORLD💙 https://t.co/b64JkHlF4p pic.twitter.com/o0pFxWlgc8 — Dash Fifita (@FifitaDash) December 19, 2025

"Unbelievable knowledge of the game, which gives you that edge," Bringuel said. "Now let's play fast and that's the hardest thing for freshmen to do because it's so different. So, for him to be able to display that early, it's been a lot of fun."

Summer practice sessions are not too far away, and that is where the intensity will truly be ramping up. With Fifita's aggressive style of play paired with his football IQ, he has a real chance to dazzle his coaches even more and become an integral part of the defense as a freshman.