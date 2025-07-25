NFL Training Camp Update: Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan
The end of the NFL offseason is approaching with teams in training camp as they prepare for preseason games and the 2025 NFL season. This year after a successful draft, Arizona will see four players from last year’s team trying to find their place with their franchises as they try to make a mark in the league.
In the past, the Arizona Wildcats have seen a small number of NFL players on NFL rosters. But, that has changed with seven players getting drafted over the last two seasons.
Out of those seven draftees, there were two first round draft picks in offensive tackle Jordan Morgan selected at No. 25 to Green Bay and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan taken with the eighth overall pick by Carolina.
In all, Arizona saw McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, kicker Tyler Loop and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt find NFL homes. All four of them have a legitimate shot at being contributors in their rookie season in the league.
Through the first couple of days of camp, McMillan has been impressing everyone around Carolina with his ability and his skills as the No. 8 overall pick.
"Jaycee's just kind of owning his land, his territory right there in that situation," Dave Canales said in a recent press conference. "Cutting off the deep ball is going to teach TMac how to get in position, how to reduce his surface to try to get back on top, or do I need to stop and pop against a really big, strong, fast corner, as big and fast as they come. So, really brings out the heart of competition."
Although McMillan is one of the best receivers to come out of college football last season, he is now learning from NFL vets that will help him improve his game.
At Arizona, McMillan had a storied career and was able to make his mark on the program and set records in three seasons with the team.
The records for wide receiver Bobby Wade stood for 22 years but then McMilan came to Arizona and from the first season you could tell that he was different and could do amazing things.
During McMillan’s freshman year, he totaled 702 yards on just 39 receptions to go along with his eight touchdowns.
From the first spring practice, McMillan was turning heads and leaving coaches, players, fans and media members in awe of his superstar talent.
McMillan by the time he was done helped get the program to the Alamo Bowl finishing 10-3 on the season and broke the all-time receiving yards record by posting 3,423 yards on 213 receptions to go with his 26 touchdowns.
Records may and will be broken eventually especially in an offensive minded era of college football. Yet, there will never be another McMillan, who has Larry Fitzgerald-like skill sets and might be the most talented player in the history of the program.
