Wildcats' Deshawn McKnight Entering Critical 2025
Arizona Wildcat defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight has emerged as one of those players on the iine that fans can be excited for come the 2025 season.
What brought McKnight to the desert were the "coaching staff, just the atmosphere, the fans. For me it was one of a kind."
McKnight added, "During the recruiting process, for me, it was a lot of chopping it up, getting to know them personally. For me, I'm a family guy, so being able to really connect ot them on a more personal level, rather than just football."
McKnight, who transferred from UT Martin in Decemeber, was a nightmare for FCS and FBS teams in three years before making his way to Tucson.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman from Sumter, SC, brings versatility to Danny Gonzales' newly acclimated defense, as he could line up and play both the interior position as well as the edge.
McKnight began his collegiate career as a three-star recruit, who chose to play for the Mountaineers over teams such as the Duke Blue Devils.
McKnight played two seasons (2022-2023) at App State, appearing in 22 games. logging 23 tackles, 2.5 for a loss and a forced fumble.
After not making it on the next roster, the former high school linebacker chose to transfer to UT Martin in 2024 for his next endeavor.
Amongst a number of things he was able to do with App State, he pointed to the biggest thing did, which was grow.
"I would definitely say my mindset and mentality isn't what it is now," McKnight said about what he was able to do on that team. "I was able to learn from mistakes and grow on a more personal level. (I) get to learn more about myself to put myself in position to thrive."
The opportunity was not wasted. McKnight played in 14 games for the team and notched 21 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble.
Now he will have the chance to prove his worth on a much higher level against true Division I teams that will test skill.
McKnight had a breakout month in December, recording three consecutive sacks on the way to making it to the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Arizona needs a consistent quarterback chaser as it ranked 14th in the Big 12 with 20 sacks in the 2024 season.
While at UT Martin, McKnight recorded 21 pressures, 15 hurries and seven hits on the quarterback. Not only is he a menace on the pass rush, but on the opposing running game as well.
Defensive line coach and Arizona legend Joe Salave'a gave high praise to McKnight, describing him as a "Big man that can really bend and turn the corner."
Salave'a continued, "(He's) very athletic, but heavy-handed at the point of attack. He's accumulated playing reps from his previous school, so he brings in the experience...I think theres a clamness about him being a veteran. Its the unspoken word and his presnece inside the room that helps a lot of the young guys in there. It's the lead by action and not by words and thats the exciting thing about Deshawn."
Salave'a also said that McKnight has a real opportunity to be a part of the rotation come August 30, when the Wildcats will take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
