Tetairoa McMillan Health Update
The end of the NFL offseason is approaching with teams nearing the end of preseason football and wrapping up the second game. During this time, we have seen four Arizona players from the 2025 NFL Draft compete to find their place with their franchise and try to be a critical part of the team.
Although he played in two preseason games, former Wildcat receiver Tetairoa McMillan missed Monday’s practices due to a minor hamstring injury according to Panthers head coach Dave Canales when addressing the media.
This year after a successful draft, Arizona will see four players from last year’s team trying to find their place with their franchises as they try to make a mark in the league.
In the past, the Arizona Wildcats have seen a small number of NFL players on NFL rosters. But, that has changed with seven players getting drafted over the last two seasons.
Out of those seven draftees, there were two first round draft picks in offensive tackle Jordan Morgan selected at No. 25 to Green Bay and McMillan taken with the eighth overall pick by Carolina.
In all, Arizona saw McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, kicker Tyler Loop and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt find NFL homes. All four of them have a legitimate shot at being contributors in their rookie season in the league.
Through the first couple of days of camp, McMillan has been impressing everyone around Carolina with his ability and his skills as the No. 8 overall pick.
So far, McMillan has played in two games. In the first game, he hauled in two receptions for 43 yards and nearly a touchdown in the red zone.
Now, in the latest preseason game, the Panthers struggled on the offensive side of the field losing 20-3 to the Houston Texans where the starting unit didn’t do much in the opening drive.
In that game, McMillan was targeted just two times as quarterback Bryce Young went an underwhelming 0-for-2 on his passes with a recorded sack.
Although this last game wasn’t great for Carolina, the Panthers will be clearly featuring the young rookie as one of their main offensive weapons after an underwhelming 2024 regular season.
Now, there is one more preseason game for the Panthers and they will open up their 2025 NFL season opener will be against the Jaguars on the road.
It will be the first time McMillan and Jaguars’ rookie Travis Hunter will be facing each other since the days of the Pac-12 and the Big 12, which took place last season.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the developments of Tetairoa McMillan throughout the NFL preseason camps. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.