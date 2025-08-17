Arizona's Tyler Loop Receives Massive News From the Ravens
The end of the NFL offseason is approaching with teams nearing the end of preseason football and wrapping up the second game. During this time, we have seen four Arizona players from the 2025 NFL Draft compete to find their place with their franchise and try to be a critical part of the team.
One of the four former Wildcats is kicker Tyler Loop, who was selected in the sixth round with the No. 186 pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Over the last several years, the Ravens have had kicker Justin Tucker on their roster, who was one of the best kickers in the league.
However, after a disappointing season and off field issues, the Ravens released Tucker after drafting Loop.
And after a competitive training camp and first two preseason games, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Loop will be the starting kicker for the Ravens this upcoming season.
“He’ll be the kicker,” Harbaugh told reporters following the Ravens’ 31-13 win over the Cowboys on Saturday night. “He’s earned it.”
Saturday was a massive game for Loop, who was able to go 5 of 6 on field goal attempts, which included made field goals of 51 and 53 yards for the night.
As you can see, Loop staying at Arizona and developing under three different coaches is paying off in a massive way. While with the Wildcats he hit on 84% of his field goal attempts and went 126-for128 on point after attempts.
During the 2024 season against Houston, Loop lined up for a 62-yard field goal attempt. He nailed it and by doing so, he hit the longest field goal in UA football history.
In two preseason games, Loop has been rock solid for the Ravens and has gone 6 of 7 on field goal attempts including kicks of 51, 52 and 53 yards while going 5-for-5 and has scored 23 points.
Now, even though Harbaugh has named Loop the starting kicker, the Ravens have one more preseason game against the Commanders on Aug. 23, as the final tune-up before the start of the regular season.
He'll get another chance to get back out there next week and kick some more and just keep improving," Harbaugh said to reporters. "But I just appreciate the fact that he wants to make them all, but he had a good night."
