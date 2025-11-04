Three Wildcats Explode in Upset Win Over Florida
Unlike previous seasons under head coach Tommy Lloyd, No. 13 Arizona has a roster filled with underclassmen as the team welcomed in seven true freshmen from its recruiting class that finished No. 2 nationally according to 24/7 Sports recruiting database.
The Wildcats faced off against defending national champs No. 3 Florida in a neutral-site class of the titans. Arizona rolled out a starting lineup featuring point guard Jaden Bradley, guard Brayden Burries, guard/forward Ivan Kharchenkov, forward Koa Peat and center Motiejus Krivas.
That young lineup that featured three freshmen were able to stay stride-for-stride against the Gators even after falling behind by double-digits early in the game. Arizona managed to pull off the opening night upset 93-87 over Florida.
With the game all wrapped up, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our three players of the game following the Wildcats’ impressive win over the Gators.
Top Three Players
Ivan Kharchenkov
- Coming into the season, Kharchenkov was looked at as one of the better pieces in the Wildcats’ recruiting class but not was known of him here in the State given he was an international recruit. Still, throughout the exhibition games, he was able to impress with his scoring, decision making and length as a defensive player.
- Against the Gators, Kharchenkov showed off all three phases of his game by recording a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Every time the Wildcats needed a bucket, or a rebound in key moments of the game, he was one of the players who stepped up for the team.
- Although Kharchenkov set 3 of 9 from the field, he managed to get to the line four times and knocked down each shot. Plus, he had zero turnovers in his first collegiate game.
Jaden Bradley
- One of the most underrated players coming into the college basketball season has been Bradley, who was left off every single watch list and the Preseason Big 12 All-Conference Team. Lloyd has talked all offseason and leading into the year about him being one of the best players nationally at his position.
- Well, against Florida, Bradley might’ve had his best came in his college career by scoring 27 points on 9 of 14 shooting while collecting three rebounds and five assists.
- In the second half is where Bradley went to work, scoring 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the field. Every time it looked like the Gators were going to retake the lead, or go on a run, he had the answer for the Wildcats.
Koa Peat
- The top recruit of the No. 2 recruiting class for Arizona was Peat, who picked the Wildcats over offers from Texas, Baylor and Duke among other major programs. Throughout the exhibition portion of the schedule, he didn’t look great making some fans wonder what type of player he would be.
- Well, against the Gators, Peat showed the nation why he was one of the top recruits in the country dropping 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting from the field. Plus, he was able to rack in seven rebounds while collecting five assists.
- Although Bradley was great, Peat set the tone for the Wildcats by how he was attacking the basket all-night-long against a solid frontcourt the Gators’ possess.
- Not only was he attacking the basket on the offensive end, Peat became a problem for the Gator with his defense as he blocked a shot and came away with three steals.
- Overall, it was an impressive game for the Wildcats, who were able to make a statement on opening night of the college basketball season on a national stage.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on our three players of the game for the Wildcats. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.