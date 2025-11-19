Three Players to Make An Impact in Arizona's Game Against UConn
The college basketball season is in full swing and No. 5 Arizona (4-0) has gotten off to an impressive start with marquee wins over then-No. 3 Florida and most recently over rival No. 15 UCLA in a 69-65 gritty win.
Through the first couple of games this season, the top player on the Wildcats’ roster has been freshman forward Koa Peat, who won several awards and honors for his opening week of college basketball.
Against the Bruins, Peat struggled going 2 of 5 from the field and recording seven points to go along with six turnovers and four personnel fouls.
Still, even after being down by as many as 10 points, the WIldcats kept chipping away and got massive production off the bench with 28 points, which helped flip the game in favor of Arizona.
Plus, Arizona was able to control the glass outrebounding the Bruins 35-28, which led to 12 second-chance points and a 38 to 20 deficit in the paint as the Wildcats used their size as an advantage.
Leading the charge throughout the game for Arizona was guard Anthony Dell’Orso, who had a game-high 20 points off the bench. Dell’Orso managed to go 6 of 11 from the field while hitting four 3-point shots.
Meanwhile, as the game reached the final five minutes and crunch time was upon Arizona, point guard Jaden Bradley took over hitting clutch shot after clutch shot to help put the game on ice.
Bradley finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists to just one turnover while going 6 of 10 from the field. Plus, UA trailing by 1-point with 1:47 left, he hit the go-ahead 3-point shot to give the Wildcats the lead, which they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
However, there is no rest for the Wildcats, who now travel to the East Coast to take on No. 3 UConn on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. (MST) and the game will be televised on FS1.
So, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our three players to watch for the Wildcats’ trip to Storrs to take on UConn.
Three Players to Watch
Jaden Bradley
- Every single game this season, you can mark down point guard Jaden Bradley as a player to watch for the Wildcats. Bradley has become “Captain Clutch” for Arizona with massive performances against Florida and UCLA where he took over in crunch time to get his team to the finish line.
- With the Wildcats going to UConn for a top five showdown, Arizona will need a standout performance by Bradley in what will be one of the toughest games of the season. He has shown the ability to come through time and time again. UA will need him to stay on track against the Huskies.
Koa Peat
- In the game against UCLA, freshman Koa Peat had his worst game in the early part of the season scoring just seven points and turning the ball over six times. It was truly a welcome to college basketball moment for the young star.
- In Peat’s first game of his career, he dropped 30 points against Florida on a national stage. He will need to have a big game and get back on track for the Wildcats to walk out with the win.
Tobe Awaka
- One of the toughest rebounding big men in college basketball is Arizona forward Tobe Awaka, who has already collected a double-double this season with a 12 and 18 performance against Utah Tech.
- Arizona will need a tone setting big to crash the glass and get the team second and third chances at putting the ball in the bucket. Awaka brings that and is tough on the defensive side of the court, as well.
