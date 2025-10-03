Three Wildcats to Watch Offensively Against Oklahoma State
Arizona enters this weekend looking to bounce back after dropping its first game of the season last week against Iowa State. The Wildcats opened the season 3-0 with all three games being at home before heading on the road for the first time last weekend. Arizona returns home on Saturday to take on Oklahoma State.
The Wildcats' offense had been cruising on their opening drive last week against the Cyclones before stalling, which was followed by a 46-yard missed field goal from Michael Salgado-Medina. Noah Fifita and the Arizona offense were unable to find a consistent rhythm the rest of the night.
The Wildcats will be facing a Cowboys defense that is not only the worst in the Big 12 but also one of the worst defensive units in the country. This will be their first game since firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham after losing last week against Baylor.
On the latest Availability Report, Tre Spivey and Jeremiah Patterson are the lone two offensive players for the Wildcats with an injury designation.
Here are three players to monitor on the offensive side of the ball for Arizona on Saturday.
RB - Ismail Mahdi
After having his breakout game of the season against Kansas State with 189 yards on 22 carries on the ground, Ismail Mahdi followed it up with 85 yards on 13 carries last week against Iowa State. He had three carries for 30 yards on the opening drive, but an early big deficit for the Wildcats forced them to have to abandon the run game.
After missing the two previous games, Kedrick Reescano was available last week but he did not see a touch. He is once again off the Availability Report this week, but it remains unclear if he will be available.
WR Kris Hutson
After missing a pair of games before the bye week, Kris Hutson led the way for the Arizona passing offense last week with 67 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.
The transfer from Washington State had shown flashes throughout fall camp, and it all came to fruition for him last week with Fifita.
This will remain a wide receiver room to monitor as it's potentially fully healthy for the second straight week, pending the status of Spivey.
WR Chris Hunter
The leading returning receiver for Arizona from last season, Chris Hunter is coming off his best game of the season last week with 59 yards on five receptions after battling injuries early in the season.
He was able to find a rapport with Fifita towards the end of last season, and it was carried over into fall camp this year. Hunter remains off the Availability Report and should once again be fully healthy heading into this weekend.
